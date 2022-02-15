Dumb post that saw Woolies nix job offer

An unvaccinated Victorian has been reportedly caught out a couple of lie they instructed in a job interview in probably the most spectacular method.

A Victorian has reportedly misplaced their job at a Woolworths retailer earlier than even turning up for his or her first shift.

Alex, whose surname was blotted out by a social media person who shared screenshots of the incident, had been supplied a job on the grocery store large however – it was alleged – had falsely claimed to have a medical exemption for not being vaccinated in opposition to Covid-19.

After being supplied the place the possible Fresh Food Person then took to a Mildura neighborhood Facebook group in search of a priest to signal a “religious” exemption type.

“Admin please delete if not permitted,” Alex wrote within the publish that has certainly now been deleted.

“Is there a priest in Mildura who can fill in a Covid vaccine religious exemption form for me so I can start work with Woolies, they will accept a signed form which I will provide in advance.”

However, screenshots present the sneaky transfer was maybe seen by the final individual Alex would have wished to clap eyes on it – the native Woolies’ retailer supervisor.

“Hello Alex, I am the store manager for Woolworths who interviewed you this morning. You claimed you had a medical exemption, clearly this is not true. Consider the job offer withdrawn, we will contact you directly,” the Facebook remark learn.

Screenshots of the trade have been shared on Reddit and Twitter.

The Twitter person stated that they had censored the names for “protection”.

Woolworths Group introduced final October that vaccines could be required for all group members throughout Australia except there was a sound medical or non secular exemption.

In response to the incident, a Woolworths spokesman instructed information.com.au: “We have a clear obligation to provide our team members with the safest possible work environment as we supply the food and essential needs our communities rely on.

“Vaccination is one of the best ways to protect our team, customers, and communities and we’re pleased by the large uptake of our team members who have chosen to be vaccinated.

“As part of our Covid-19 vaccine policy, a vaccine certificate or medical exemption is required for candidates wishing to join our team.”

However, information.com.au understands the corporate has not but confirmed the authenticity of the publish after screenshots have been shared on-line.

Social media customers didn’t maintain again on their criticism of Alex’s transfer.

“Hahahaha imagine posting that somewhere the size of Mildura and thinking no one related to the job would see it,” one individual wrote on Twitter.

“Respect for Woolies just went up a notch,” stated one other.

One Reddit person who claimed to be a member of the Facebook group and noticed the unique publish shared that Alex had been mocked within the feedback on that publish as effectively.

“A lot of people saying ‘if you’re actually religious then you should know a religious leader to write it for you’, etc.” the individual wrote.

While Alex’s publish has been deleted, Google search outcomes do present the publish was made.