Dumoulin retires early, misses Australia

Tom Dumoulin is not going to compete at subsequent month’s Road World Championship in Australia having introduced ahead his retirement from skilled biking.

The Dutch bicycle owner mentioned on Monday he was quitting “with immediate effect”, two months after saying he would depart the game after Australia.

The former highway time trial world champion, who raced for Team Jumbo-Visma, received the Giro d’Italia in 2017. He additionally claimed time trial silver medals on the Rio Olympics in 2016 and Tokyo 2020 and was runner-up on the 2018 Tour de France.

“I decided to quit professional cycling with immediate effect,” the 31-year-old mentioned on twitter.

“I still had one project on my wishlist to end my career with a bang – the World Championship in Australia. I wanted to tackle that road to the World Championship the way I tackled the road to the Tokyo Olympics.

“But I discover that I am unable to do it anymore. The tank is empty, the legs really feel heavy and the coaching classes usually are not figuring out as I hoped and I additionally must do a very good efficiency and have a very good feeling on the World Championship.”

Dumoulin said he had not been the same since his training crash in September last year which required surgery.

“Even although the farewell did not end up the best way I hoped, I look again on my profession with unimaginable satisfaction. I labored onerous for it, took a number of ardour and pleasure from it for a few years, and delivered sensible performances,” he added.