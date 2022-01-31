Dunith Wellalage century takes Sri Lanka to fifth-place playoffs

Uganda beat Scotland within the thirteenth place playoff recreation as Jamie Cairns’ 6 for twenty-four went in useless

Sri Lanka 232 for six (Wellalage 113, Somarathne 57*, Maphaka 3-60) beat South Africa 167 (Maree 44, de Silva 2-14, Daniel 2-28) by 65 runs

Opting to bat, Sri Lanka had slipped to 25 for 3 by the ninth over, with South Africa’s 15-year-old quick bowler Kwena Maphaka sending the openers again in a fiery first spell. Shevon Daniel and Wellalage then rebuilt with a 62-run fourth-wicket stand, earlier than Daniel was dismissed for a 54-ball 29.

By then, Wellalage had performed himself in and located robust assist from Ranuda Somarathne . The pair added 130, throughout which Wellalage, who has been a key performer with each bat and ball in the course of the marketing campaign, introduced up his century. He ultimately fell within the penultimate over of the innings, however not earlier than serving to Sri Lanka shift gears.

Somarathne himself hit three fours and two sixes in his unbeaten 57 as Sri Lanka ended with a aggressive 232 for six, with the final ten overs counting for 76 runs.

With scores of 65, 104, 96 and 97 in 4 of his final 5 innings, Dewald Brewis – nicknamed “Baby AB” – was key to South Africa’s chase. But he managed simply 6 this time, and was the second wicket to fall contained in the powerplay overs.

Gerhardus Maree made 44 at simply higher than a-run-a-ball, however South Africa misplaced wickets round him and that made it a tall ask for the lower-middle order. With South Africa at 117 for 7, Sri Lanka smelt victory, which they ultimately closed out within the thirty eighth over as South Africa have been bowled out for 167. Five of the six Sri Lanka bowlers – solely final week’s star performer Vinuja Ranpul missed out – have been among the many wickets.

Sri Lanka have now superior to the fifth-place playoffs, whereas South Africa will compete for the seventh spot.

Uganda 226 (Lutaaya 64, Murungi 49, Cairns 6-24) beat Scotland 170 (Jarvis 37, Miyaji 4-25, Kidega 3-23) by 51 runs by way of DLS methodology