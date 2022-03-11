Dunsborough unites for Ukraine in concert fundraiser

The Dunsborough group will as soon as once more come collectively to do their half to assist for these much less lucky, with a group live performance elevating funds for Ukraine.

The Dunsborough Progress Association has organised a live performance at Lions Park for this Saturday, impressed by the vigil at Our Lady of The Capes Primary School.

On February 24, the Russian army invaded Ukraine thrusting harmless civilians into an lively warfare zone and inciting assist from internationally for Ukrainians.

Dunsborough girl and Ukrainian immigrant Nataliya Komendar started her fundraising efforts for her dwelling nation final week and was amazed on the assist the progress affiliation and group have proven.

“People have come to help and I am amazed at the support,” she stated.

“I feel grateful for people in this community who have come forward to help and it has opened my heart completely. It is not just a beautiful place it is full of incredible souls.”

“I would like to help people directly as they are doing this as volunteers and using their savings.

“People who live in the town know that my friend is hosting the refugees and her neighbours are bringing her food to cook.

“There is a lot of humanitarian support in the form of clothes, food and medicine coming, but people need money for fuel and food regularly and they are not in the mainstream.”

The weekend’s fundraiser will characteristic quick speeches from individuals who have moved to the area from Ukraine, together with piano instructor Anna Bogachova and humanitarian Jason Searle.

While the live performance itself will likely be free donations will be made at varied factors of the Lions Park, a raffle will run in addition to the Dunsborough Lions Club’s well-known $5 sausage sizzle.

All funds raised will go to ACTED, a humanitarian organisation co-ordinating cash-based assist in Ukraine and a group group “Volunteers of Transcarpathia”, who’ve been working since 2014 in Uzhhorod serving to individuals with medical points, veterans and orphans.

Attendees are being requested to buy a free ticket from the Together with Ukraine Dunsborough web page on Eventbrite to assist COVID-19 protocol and regulation compliance.