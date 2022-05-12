DUP leader quits Northern Ireland Assembly to stay MP

BELFAST — Democratic Unionist Party chief Jeffrey Donaldson’s profession as a Northern Ireland Assembly member didn’t final every week.

Donaldson confirmed he has resigned his seat earlier than even taking the pledge of workplace in Friday’s opening session. A DUP politician who didn’t run in final week’s election, Emma Little-Pengelly, was put in in his place.

Donaldson was one in every of 25 Democratic Unionists elected final week to the 90-member chamber however confronted an instantaneous alternative of whether or not to indicate up for work at Belfast or keep as MP for Lagan Valley, his job for the previous quarter-century within the U.Ok.’s House of Commons.

Since present guidelines don’t allow holding two elected posts without delay, Donaldson had confronted questions from the beginning over which one he would select. In his resignation assertion, Donaldson stored the door open for one more U-turn — if Britain meets his demand to tear up the post-Brexit commerce protocol it agreed with the European Commission.

“I will continue as the member of Parliament for Lagan Valley until the protocol issues are resolved,” Donaldson mentioned.

When campaigning to become Democratic Unionist leader final 12 months and extra not too long ago when looking for Lagan Valley votes, Donaldson repeatedly insisted he would give up as MP in London and lead the DUP up the hill to the Stormont Parliament Buildings overlooking Belfast. But many inside and outdoors DUP ranks doubted he’d observe via — significantly not if he couldn’t be topped first minister, the highest power-sharing publish.

The election results confirmed Sinn Féin, not the DUP, as the largest occasion for the primary time. That meant Sinn Féin’s Michelle O’Neill wins promotion to the highest publish whereas Donaldson would have stuffed her much less prestigious chair of deputy first minister.

The DUP’s 25 meeting members are pledged to block government formation on the inaugural session Friday.

Quitting as MP would have pressured the weakened DUP to contest a by-election towards the surging Alliance Party, which seeks assist from each the British Protestant and Irish Catholic sides of the neighborhood.

Alliance greater than doubled its meeting seats to 17 in final week’s election. Like the DUP, it gained two meeting seats within the Lagan Valley five-seater. Some analysts see one in every of Alliance’s profitable candidates, Sorcha Eastwood, as a powerful contender to be its future MP.

Opponents accused Donaldson of intentionally deceptive voters.

“What a disingenuous way to treat the electorate of Lagan Valley!” declared Jim Allister, who leads a harder-line occasion, Traditional Unionist Voice, that opposes any resumption of power-sharing with Sinn Féin.

Allister’s TUV hoovered 1 / 4 of the votes away from the DUP within the election, opening the door for Irish nationalists to realize pole place despite the fact that Sinn Féin gained 27 seats, the identical complete as earlier than.

Little-Pengelly, 42, is taken into account a rising star of Democratic Unionist politics. She was a particular adviser to the occasion’s late founder, Ian Paisley, and his successor Peter Robinson in the course of the Democratic Unionists’ first historic coalitions with Sinn Féin from 2007 to 2015, when she was co-opted right into a vacant DUP meeting seat.

She was elected MP for South Belfast, Northern Ireland’s most various constituency, in 2017 however misplaced that seat two years later. She returned to authorized observe and in current weeks labored as a political commentator on BBC and Ulster TV broadcasts in Belfast.

Little-Pengelly mentioned she agreed to take Donaldson’s meeting seat as a result of he “has an important task to complete in addressing the continued problem of the protocol … This requires him to be in London and working closely with the U.K. government.”