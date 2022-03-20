Duplicate Products Of Reputed Companies Seized By Delhi Police, One Arrested

A police staff rushed to the spot and a raid was performed within the space of PS Bara Hindu Rao: Police.

New Delhi:

District Investigation Unit (DIU) of North District Police have recovered an enormous amount of duplicate merchandise of reputed firms and arrested an individual concerned within the case, the police mentioned.

According to Sagar Singh Kalsi, Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP), North District Delhi, the case has been registered beneath part 103/104 Trade Mark Act and 63/65 Copy Right Act on March 15 on the idea of the grievance registered by the complainant named Asraful Aalam who’s Authorised Representative of Shiv Biri Co. Ltd.

Accordingly, a devoted police staff rushed to the spot and a raid was performed within the space of PS Bara Hindu Rao, Mr Kalsi mentioned.

During the raid, counterfeited/duplicated merchandise of Shiv Biri Co. Ltd. and likewise manufacturing unit recovered from Tokri Mohalla falls beneath the jurisdiction of PS Bara Hindu Rao, Delhi.

The accused recognized as Mallu (35), resident of Tokari Mohalla, Bara Hindu Rao, DCP added.

During interrogation, the accused Mallu disclosed that he’s working for his proprietor Mustaq and so they each used to fabricate duplicate biris (cigarette) within the identify of branded firms by means of their labourers, Kalsi mentioned.

The accused additional disclosed that he and his affiliate Mustaq work collectively. They prepare to convey the uncooked materials for making biris (cigarettes) resembling leaves and its powder and many others from numerous elements of West Bengal.

The accused revealed that they (he and his proprietor) used to rearrange duplicate rappers within the printing press and later rap the Biris in duplicate cowl/rapper within the identify of “Shiv Biri”.

Later, they used to promote the duplicate Biris of the branded firms to the distributors of native markets and likewise provide the identical in Kharkhoda, Haryana and different locations for making straightforward revenue.