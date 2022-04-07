Durant leads big rally at MSG as Nets storm past Knicks

NEW YORK — Kevin Durant loves being a part of New York’s basketball rivalry, even finds it humorous when he hears from the opposing followers.

He ought to get pleasure from it. When it involves the Knicks, Durant at all times will get the final phrase.

Durant had 32 factors, 11 assists and 10 rebounds, main the Brooklyn Nets again from 21 factors all the way down to a 110-98 victory Wednesday night time that strengthened their possibilities of the perfect spot doable subsequent week within the Eastern Conference play-in event.

Durant hasn’t misplaced a recreation in opposition to the Knicks in 9 years and the stakes are even greater now since he and Kyrie Irving confirmed up in Brooklyn in 2019.

“We know how much Knicks fans don’t like us, especially now this era of the Nets, with us not choosing the Knicks, me and Kyrie. So it definitely adds something to the rivalry,” Durant stated.

After watching the Nets come again from 28 down when he was damage of their final go to to Madison Square Garden, Durant scored 23 factors within the second half to gas this comeback that pulled Brooklyn inside a recreation of Cleveland for seventh place within the East.

The Nets host the Cavaliers on Friday night time. If they win that after which beat Indiana on Sunday of their regular-season finale, they might end seventh and must win one recreation in two possibilities at dwelling within the play-in to qualify for the postseason.

Irving added 24 factors, eight rebounds and 7 assists for the Nets, who swept the four-game season sequence and beat the Knicks for the seventh straight time, their longest successful streak within the native rivalry since taking a franchise-record 11 in a row from 1984-86.

It appeared it might go the Knicks’ approach a lot of the night time, and so they had been nonetheless forward by 18 with below 4 minutes left within the third quarter. But Brooklyn minimize it to 10 by the top of the interval, then opened the fourth with a 15-2 spurt to storm into the lead.

With Durant and Irving each enjoying the whole second half on the second night time of a back-to-back, Brooklyn outscored New York 60-31 after halftime.

“I just kept telling our guys that this is our game,” Irving stated.

The Knicks recovered to return forward by three, however Durant scored eight straight Brooklyn factors, together with the tiebreaking jumper that made it 98-96 with 4:15 to play. The Nets adopted with 3-pointers by Irving, Seth Curry and Patty Mills to interrupt it open.

“We’ve got to understand the intensity at that point of the game is different,” Knicks coach Tom Thibodeau stated.

Durant improved to 20-3 in opposition to the Knicks and has gained gained 12 straight video games in opposition to the Knicks that he performed in, with the final loss in 2013 in Oklahoma City. He stated he nonetheless will get requested by Knicks followers why he determined to not be a part of them when he left Golden State.

“It’s all fun at the end of the day, it’s all funny, but people respect my decision.,” Durant stated. “They respect my game, but I understand how big Knicks-Nets is in the city so I’m just trying to embrace it.”

Curry and Mills every scored 15 factors.

Alec Burks scored 24 factors, and RJ Barrett had 23 for the Knicks, who had been in management after a 19-0 spanning the primary and second quarters.

The Knicks closed the primary quarter with a 10-0 spurt to take a 29-25 lead. They ran off the primary 9 of the second interval, making it 38-25 on Obi Toppin’s basket simply over two minutes in. New York bought consecutive 3-pointers from Barrett and Evan Fournier made it 63-46 and the lead was nonetheless 17 on the break.

Burks opened the third quarter with a 3-pointer and Barrett knocked down a free throw to make it 71-50, however New York would get solely 11 extra factors and shoot 5 for 20 within the quarter. Durant hit a pair of 3s in a 10-2 run to finish the interval that trimmed it to 82-72.

TIP-INS

Nets: Coach Steve Nash stated G Goran Dragic, who missed his third straight recreation within the NBA’s well being and security protocols, was feeling higher however nonetheless in Atlanta, the place he began feeling ailing. … F James Johnson was out for a second straight video games with an sickness. … Brooklyn completed 24-17 within the street, most wins in franchise historical past.

Knicks: Starting C Mitchell Robinson was scratched win an sickness unrelated to COVID-19. Knicks coach Thibodeau stated rookie G Quentin Grimes, who was out once more with a sore proper knee, was daily and he would depart it as much as the participant and medical workers it he performed once more this season.

SECOND-HALF SURGES

In their two second halves at Madison Square Garden this season, the Nets outscored the Knicks 127-72.

