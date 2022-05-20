Durban cop accused of being ‘getaway driver’ during robbery arrested | News24

A Durban cop, who was allegedly the getaway driver for a bunch of robbers, was arrested.

He will seem in court docket on Friday, alongside his co-accused, after a retailer within the Durban CBD was robbed.

He was caught when police gave chase after the theft.

A Durban cop, stationed at Umlazi police station, was arrested after being recognized because the alleged getaway driver for a bunch of robbers.

Five males stormed a enterprise on Field Street within the Durban CBD on Wednesday afternoon and, at gunpoint, took varied clothes gadgets to the worth of R100 000. They then fled the scene in two automobiles, based on police spokesperson Lieutenant-Colonel Nqobile Gwala.

She stated Durban Central police had been instantly alerted they usually swiftly responded to the scene.

Police got the route wherein the robbers fled, and a chase ensued, she stated.

One of the automobiles was intercepted on Fenton Lane, the place it was established that the motive force was a police officer stationed at Umlazi SAPS.

“The driver was placed under arrest, along with an accomplice. Further investigation led the team to Umlazi, where clothing items with price tags were recovered. A replica pistol and a 9mm were also recovered,” stated Gwala.

She stated the identical police crew proceeded to Glebelands Hostel, the place a pistol with three rounds of ammunition was recovered.

“The preliminary investigation conducted at the scene revealed that the firearm was stolen and the case was opened in Bhekithemba. The suspect’s vehicle and four cellphones were seized for further investigation.”

Police are nonetheless trying to find the opposite three males.

The two, who had been arrested, will seem within the Durban Magistrate’s Court on Friday, on expenses of enterprise theft.

