Durban firefighters battling to control blaze at tar manufacturing company | News24

Black smoke coming from the constructing the place the fireplace broke out.

Firefighters in Durban are nonetheless battling to manage the raging flames that engulfed a tar manufacturing firm within the space.

At round 14:30 on Saturday, ALS paramedics and SAPS had been dispatched to the scene in Berwyn Road, Hillary.

ALS paramedics companies spokesperson Garrith Jamieson mentioned groups of firefighters had been on the scene making an attempt to place the flames out.

“Some roads have been closed and motorists are urged to avoid the area. No reports of injuries have been reported, however, we are on standby just in case there are any injuries,” mentioned Jamieson.

Police remark can be included as soon as obtained.

Firefighters in Durban are battling to manage the raging flames that engulfed a tar manufacturing firm within the space. Photo Supplied A fireplace broke out at a tar manufacturing firm. Photo Supplied

