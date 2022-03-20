Durbin defends Biden administration decision on fighter jet deliveries to Ukraine

Zelenskyy has requested the U.S. to assist facilitate supply from Poland.

Sen. Dick Durbin on Sunday defended the Biden administration’s determination to not facilitate the supply of MiG-29 fighter jets to Ukraine from Poland.

“There are other ways for us to provide surface to air missiles and air defenses that will keep the Russians at bay in terms of their aerial attack,” Durbin, D-Ill., instructed ABC “This Week” anchor George Stephanopoulos. “There are other ways to do that that are consistent with the NATO alliance and would not jeopardize expanding this into World War III or even worse.”

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy gave a digital tackle to Congress on Wednesday, pleading with the U.S. for added army help, additional sanctions and a no-fly zone over Ukraine to cease the Russian invasion. Zelenskyy additionally requested the U.S. to help with the supply of MiG-29 fighter jets to Ukraine from Poland, however the Biden administration has held agency towards the request, insisting that’s an offensive transfer that would result in World War III.

Despite his place on the fighter jets, Durbin mentioned Ukraine has proven no indicators of backing down and the U.S. firmly stands with the Ukrainian effort to cease the Russian invasion.

“The desperate things that he’s doing now killing innocent civilians and children, for goodness sakes, he will have a stained name in history forever for this,” Durbin mentioned.

President Joe Biden and China’s President Xi Jinping spoke Friday morning and Biden made clear the “implications and consequences” if China aligns with Russia, in line with the White House readout.

Durbin instructed Stephanopoulos that Xi should “decide his place in history and China’s place in the world” and he thinks Biden made that clear within the name.

Stephanopoulos pressed Durbin on GOP criticism that Biden is popping to dictators for oil whereas blaming excessive gasoline costs on the Russian invasion when he may ramp up American oil manufacturing.

“One of the things we’ve seen at home recently is, of course, inflation, higher gas prices across the board,” Stephanopoulos pressed. “President Biden has said that the sanctions on Putin are at least part of the issue there for causing the rise in the prices. But our next guest, Senator Barrasso, has taken that on.”

Sen. John Barrasso mentioned Tuesday that “Biden would rather turn to dictators like those in Iran and those in Venezuela rather than turn against the climate elitists who dictate the energy policy of that Democratic Party and of his presidency. So now he’s trying to pass the buck to Vladimir Putin.”

Asked to reply, Durbin mentioned they’re working to cut back the affect of chopping off Russian oil and that it’s “completely wrong” responsible Biden’s efforts to cease Putin for inflation.

Confirmation hearings for Biden’s historic Supreme Court nominee, Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson, will start Monday. Durbin, who chairs the Senate Judiciary Committee, will preside over the hearings.

Stephanopoulos requested Durbin about latest GOP assaults on Jackson, together with a collection of tweets from Sen. Josh Hawley, R-Mo., that incorrectly recommend Jackson is delicate on little one pornography.

Durbin slammed Hawley’s assaults, calling them inaccurate and unfair, and mentioned Jackson has been scrutinized greater than any nominee he may consider.

“There’s no truth to what he says and he’s part of the fringe within the Republican Party,” Durbin mentioned. “This was a man who was fist-bumping the murderous mob that descended on the Capitol on Jan. 6 of the last year. He doesn’t have the credibility he thinks he does.”