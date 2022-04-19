Dushmantha Chameera becomes fourth bowler to dismiss Virat Kohli on golden duck in IPL | Cricket News – Times of India

Two in Two for Chameera and #RCB have misplaced the wickets of Anuj Rawat and Virat Kohli.Live -… https://t.co/4rlanF05i5 — IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) 1650377353000

NAVI MUMBAI: Dushmantha Chameera on Tuesday turned solely the fourth bowler to dismiss Virat Kohli on a golden duck within the Indian Premier League historical past.Sri Lankan pacer achieved this feat within the match No. 31 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022 between Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) and Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) on the Dr DY Patil Sports Academy.Former India captain Kohli who has not been in good contact within the cash-rich league was eliminated by Chameera on the very first ball that the trendy right-handed batter confronted.Virat Kohli got here on the No. 3 to bat for RCB after Chameera eliminated opener, Anuj Rawat , on the fifth supply of the very first over. Lankan bowled size ball, to which RCB opener Anuj drove uppishly and the Lucknow skipper KL Rahul dived ahead to take low catch.The subsequent ball was in need of size ball by the pacer, which Virat Kohli pushed within the air and Deepak Hooda who was positioned completely on the backward level took a straightforward catch.

Kohli was dismissed by Ashish Nehra for his first golden duck in opposition to Mumbai Indians in 2008. This was adopted by a golden duck in opposition to Sandeep Sharma in 2014 and Nathan Coulter-Nile in 2017. Now after 5 years in 2022, Virat Kohli is dismissed on the very first ball.

Kohli has been out of contact this season, along with his highest rating of 48 coming in opposition to rock-bottom Mumbai Indians. He had scored an unbeaten 41 in RCB’s first match of the season in opposition to Punjab Kings. Apart from that, he has registered scores of 12,5,1 and 12 within the different matches.