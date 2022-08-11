Dusty won’t return for last two rounds; Hannebery to miss Lions clash; AFLW Marvel push

“That’s our thoughts on that at this stage, but there is a bit of water to go under the bridge as that is three or four weeks away. “He won’t play any further part in the regular season. If we make it, he will put his hand up to play.” Hardwick stated the Tigers can be cautious with Martin, who that they had initially hoped would return through the season. “Speaking to Dustin about how he feels and what the medical staff think, he has had two incidents [with his hamstring] so we have to be a little bit cautious with him,” Hardwick stated.

“With where we are at, when he is back, we have to make sure he is ready to go. “He hasn’t played a lot of footy. He has only played eight games for the year so we want to give him his very best chance to play at his best, we know what he is like and if we get there, he will have a significant part to play.” Hardwick hoped Nick Vlaustin would show his health after injuring his ribs however the defender was but to be locked in, whereas Shai Bolton ought to play regardless of being managed this week. “Nick has got a rib issue so he will train today and we will see how he goes,” Hardwick stated on Thursday.

“He’s a pretty tough hombre, we will see. He won’t do the full session but he’s still a chance. Loading “Shai has had a big season and is an important player, he went through a couple of management things earlier in the week but should do most of training today.” The Tigers additionally introduced on Thursday that Tyler Sonsie, Noah Cumberland and Ben Miller had all signed two-year contract extensions. Hardwick additionally made it clear his membership needed to be within the finals and would do all they might to make it.

“There is no question we want to make the finals – we know we are good enough to play there and we know we are good enough to challenge,” Hardwick stated. “So if we didn’t make it, absolutely, it’s a failure.” Hannebery to overlook conflict with Lions Dan Hannebery received’t play in St Kilda’s must-win conflict with Brisbane, with coach Brett Ratten revealing they have been prone to relaxation him even earlier than his newest damage. The luckless midfielder suffered an ankle damage within the Saints’ heavy loss to Geelong final spherical, which was solely his second match of the season as a consequence of persistent calf issues.

Ratten has dominated Hannebery out of Friday night time’s Marvel Stadium conflict however stated it was already on the playing cards as a result of six-day turnaround. “He won’t get up, we’re going to manage Dan,” Ratten stated forward of coaching at Moorabbin on Thursday. “It was a conversation that we had even before last weekend’s game around a six-day turnaround for a player that hasn’t played a lot of footy and the risk of playing him. Dan Hannebery will not play against the Lions. Credit:Getty Images “We were having that conversation and then with the ankle, the risk probably becomes greater and allowing Dan to get through this weekend and be ready for the following week will be really important.

“So we’ll manage him and he’ll have the weekend off.” Ratten stated the 31-year-old had been in a position to full some coaching this week, with the damage not as critical as initially feared. But he didn’t suppose it was definitely worth the threat regardless of the excessive stakes, with the ninth-placed Saints’ finals hopes on the verge of being snuffed out with two rounds to play. “With the ankle, it’s an easy one to manage,” Ratten stated. “We have to look after Dan as well.

“The game is super important for us – we can’t shy away from that so picking our best team, but we’ve got to make sure that everyone can get through as well, that’s important. “We’ve got to make sure we’ve got 22 fit men to run out the game.” AAP Marvel push gaining momentum for first Bombers-Hawks AFLW conflict Momentum is constructing behind the motion to relocate the primary AFLW conflict between arch-rivals Essendon and Hawthorn to Marvel Stadium after the competition bought out inside hours.