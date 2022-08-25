Dutch authorities investigate death of a baby in asylum center

Dutch well being authorities are investigating the demise of a 3-month outdated child in a reception heart for asylum seekers, the nation’s Health and Youth Care Inspectorate announced Wednesday.

Health authorities mentioned the newborn died Wednesday morning in a “gym that serves as an emergency shelter for asylum seekers,” within the village of Ter Apel within the east of the nation.

The inspectorate mentioned in a press release that they didn’t have a lot info on the demise of the newborn. It added that it’s investigating “all possible aspects that may have played a role in the death of the baby,” together with the medical trigger, whether or not care was beforehand offered, and the situations on the heart. “Unfortunately, medical help was of no help,” the company acknowledged.

The incident elicited quite a few reactions from Dutch politicians. Members of parliament Kati Piri (Labor) and Suzanne Kröger (GroenLinks) have called on State Secretary Eric van der Burg, accountable for asylum and migration, to subject a letter to make clear the circumstances surrounding the occasion. Member of parliament Jasper van Dijk from the Socialist Party submitted a request for a parliamentary debate on the problem.

The Dutch authorities is being sued by the Dutch Council for Refugees over the situations at its facilities for asylum reception, which the group deems as inhumane. The group filed a abstract proceedings towards the federal government on August 17.

They say that the reception areas are “not suitable for habitation,” and lack “the most basic conditions such as privacy, sufficiently clean sanitary facilities, beds, enough and decent food and protection against weather conditions.” The lawsuit is predicted to be heard on the district courtroom of The Hague on September 15.