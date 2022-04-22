Dutch consumer willingness and spending drops amid weak economic sentiment

Dutch shopper confidence fell additional in April than the earlier month, primarily as a result of rising pessimism over the economic system and a drop in willingness to spend cash, based on the Dutch Statistics Office CBS.

CBS reported that the indicator fell 9 factors to -48, as in contrast with March’s -39 factors when the conflict in Ukraine was first included within the survey.

Consumers have been extra adverse than ever concerning the economic system and their want to purchase fell additional to -34, the bottom stage ever recorded.

CBS reported that buyers have by no means discovered it so troublesome to make main purchases previously than April 2022.

The statistics workplace additionally reported that shopper spending within the Netherlands elevated 13.8% year-on-year in February, because of the gradual lifting of COVID-19 restrictions. The majority of shoppers spent rather a lot on sturdy items, corresponding to clothes, furnishings and electrical tools.

CBS reported that April’s consumption circumstances have been nonetheless much less beneficial than February. This was as a result of pessimism concerning the future and worries over unemployment. The March determine, 3.3%, fell from 3.4% one month earlier.