Dutch PM Mark Rutte against new EU debt as response to Ukraine war

PARIS — Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte Wednesday rejected the concept of making a brand new European fund financed through widespread debt to deal with the financial penalties of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

Rutte stated he noticed no want — for now, a minimum of — for a brand new model of the EU’s historic debt-financed pandemic restoration fund, referred to as NextGenerationEU.

“I’m not at this stage agreeing with a NextGenerationEU mark 2,” Rutte instructed reporters in Paris forward of a gathering with French President Emmanuel Macron.

The Dutch prime minister stated it could be higher to make use of sources already out there underneath the restoration fund, fairly than issuing extra European debt.

Rutte stated a brand new debt-financed fund would imply “a rustic [such] because the Netherlands would spend some huge cash not on ourselves however on others. I feel that was justifiable in NextGenEU however now with all the problems we’re additionally going through … that may be a completely different debate now.”

He added that “there are many existing instruments and we should make maximum use of those.”

The European Commission is assessing choices to fund measures to deal with the financial penalties of the conflict, together with issuing new widespread debt. France, for one, has indicated it’s open to the concept.

“We should not deny ourselves this feature,” Clément Beaune, France’s EU affairs minister, instructed POLITICO on Tuesday, saying that elevated army efforts must be funded in some way.