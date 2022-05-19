Dutch PM Mark Rutte questioned after deleting text messages for years

Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte has defended himself after studies that he has deleted years’ price of textual content messages from his cell phone.

De Volkskrant newspaper reported that Rutte could have deleted vital communications associated to the nation’s COVID-19 pandemic technique.

Under Dutch regulation, sure authorities correspondence should be saved for public entry and accountability.

But Rutte stated he had forwarded vital messages for official archives and had solely deleted ones on an outdated Nokia to release “storage” house.

“I complied with the directives,” Rutte instructed reporters on Wednesday, including that he had by no means “deliberately” hidden vital messages.

A lawyer representing the Dutch state stated on Tuesday that Rutte had carried out “real-time archiving” and that there was no purpose to suspect foul play.

De Volkskrant has reported the Prime Minister had personally determined which messages needs to be deleted from his cellphone.

The newspaper had launched a courtroom case in 2020 to entry Rutte’s messages however stated it was stunning that it solely obtained correspondence from the prime minister to his workers.

Rutte is well-known within the Netherlands for his frugal angle, frequently biking to work and refusing to make use of a smartphone.

The PM stated that 1000’s of messages on his Nokia had induced the machine to decelerate, which is why he began deleting them.

Rutte’s press officers in the meantime added that he now does personal a smartphone, as his outdated cellphone had no sign throughout a latest go to to the US.