Dutch repatriating group of women, children from Syria

The Dutch authorities stated Thursday it’s repatriating 5 ladies from Syria who’re suspected of terror offenses, together with their 11 kids.

The justice and overseas ministers stated in a letter to Parliament {that a} “special operation” was underway to deliver the ladies and youngsters again to the Netherlands.

Once they arrive, the ladies will probably be “arrested so that they can be prosecuted” whereas their kids will probably be cared for by a baby welfare group.

“With the transportation to the Netherlands, the Cabinet aims to prevent impunity for these five suspects,” Justice Minister Dilan Yeşilgöz-Zegerius and Foreign Minister Wopke Hoekstra stated of their letter to lawmakers.

European nations have been reluctant to repatriate their nationals dwelling in camps for suspected ISIS militants and their households, fearing there’s not sufficient proof to attempt those that had joined the militant group, or that they keep hyperlinks to ISIS.

The Dutch authorities moved to deliver again the 5 suspects after a courtroom in Rotterdam stated final 12 months it may drop the circumstances towards them in the event that they weren’t repatriated inside a matter of months.

