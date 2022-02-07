Dutch speedskater Ireen Wüst is the 1st athlete to win individual gold at 5 Olympics

toggle caption Elsa/Getty Images

The Netherlands’ Ireen Wüst made every kind of historical past on the Beijing Olympics on Monday, when she turned the primary athlete ever to win a person gold medal at 5 Olympics. The speedskater’s win within the 1,500 meters units her other than greats akin to Michael Phelps and Carl Lewis.

Wüst was simply 19 when she gained her first gold, on the Turin Olympics of 2006. After her newest win, she declared it to be “just bizarre” that she has stored on successful gold each 4 years.

“There’s something magical that gets to me when it comes down to the Games,” she mentioned. “There’s something that brings out the best in me.”

It’s her sixth gold out of 12 medals general, for a speedskater like no different.

In a nail-bitingly close 1500-meter race, Wüst’s successful time of 1:53.28 additionally set a brand new Olympic report. It was simply sufficient to finest Japan’s Miho Takagi — the world-record holder within the occasion — who completed in 1:53.72.

NBC Sports famous that Wüst is the oldest speedskater to win Olympic gold. The 35-year-old is intent on retiring after the Beijing Games. But she dismisses the concept she is likely to be getting too outdated to compete — some extent she emphatically drove house at Beijing’s National Speed Skating Oval, aka The Ice Ribbon.

“Age is just a number. It’s just about how you feel. I’m not thinking like, ‘I’m 35, I’m too old,’ hell no,” she mentioned. After feeling good all week, she added, “To then have a race like this one is just incredible. I just have no words for it.”

Wüst mentioned it’ll take time to completely notice what she’s completed.

“It’s really hard to describe,” she mentioned. “A lot of emotions, especially the good ones. I don’t realize it yet. It’s insane, actually.”

Even earlier than Monday’s 1500-meter race started, Wüst had already established herself as essentially the most embellished Olympic speedskater of all time. And when the gun sounded, she set a blazing tempo, exhibiting the facility and effectivity that has propelled her record-shattering profession.

“When skating, you reach 55 km/h [about 34 mph] on a thin blade a few millimeters wide,” Wüst told Univé magazine in 2020. “It’s such a beautiful, complex movement. I enjoy the challenge to perfect that and keep breaking new barriers. I have yet to skate the perfect race.”

Wüst’s coach, Gerard van Velde, says Monday’s race is amongst her high performances.

“It’s one of the best 1500m races she ever skated, and again she does it when it really counts,” he mentioned. “That’s a gift, and that’s why she’s the greatest Olympian in the Netherlands.”

It’s a uncommon asset, van Velde added, for a skater to maintain their composure whereas going through huge strain in a race. Wüst wanted little teaching, he mentioned, as a result of she resisted the urge to hurry her approach late within the race.

“Wüst can also be distinguished as essentially the most embellished Dutch Olympian, LGBTQ Olympian and Olympic speedskater,” NBC Sports stories.

