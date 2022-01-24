Dutch university scandal taps into fears of Chinese influence peddling

AMSTERDAM — A significant Dutch college’s determination to sever a Chinese funding stream has reignited political debate within the Netherlands in regards to the strategies Beijing is utilizing to attempt to steer human rights discussions in Europe.

Following an investigation by Dutch broadcaster NOS final week, the Free University of Amsterdam, the nation’s fourth largest, is paying again a subsidy granted to the Cross Cultural Human Rights Center (CCHRC), an unbiased analysis institute working below the college’s mantle, over funding connections to the Chinese Communist Party.

The hyperlink is problematic as a result of the middle’s web site cites views championing China’s human rights coverage.

In one instance, the web site famous in October 2020 {that a} delegation of individuals affiliated to the middle had “recently” visited the western Chinese area of Xinjiang, the place a number of nations, together with the United States, accuse China of perpetrating a genocide towards Uyghurs and different ethnic minorities. The CCHRC website concluded: “The situation we encountered in the 4 cities in this trip did not reflect the grim situation as depicted in the Western reports. There is definitely no discrimination of Uyghurs or other minorities in the region.”

Dutch Education Minister Robbert Dijkgraaf advised journalists that he was “shocked” by the revelations.

A spokesperson for the Free University of Amsterdam mentioned that even the “appearance of” dependence on China-linked funds was unacceptable and that the college would take motion, together with stopping and refunding final yr’s subsidy. The college will quickly launch an inquiry, the spokesperson added.

China’s pursuit of affect by a coverage of “elite capture” in educational and political establishments is quick turning into one in every of Europe’s main strategic complications. Earlier this month, Britain’s safety service issued a rare warning {that a} Chinese agent had infiltrated the U.Okay. parliament to conduct “political interference activities.”

CCHRC’s director, Tom Zwart, who can be a frequent visitor at Chinese state occasions and on state television, declined to remark. He advised NOS, nonetheless, that any similarities between the middle’s positions on-line and people of the Communist Party had been “coincidental” and never steered by any direct affect. He mentioned the mission’s funding had been solely research-oriented and known as the CCHRC web site a spot for “uncensored free thought,” ascribing the feedback there to particular person actors who don’t characterize the group as a complete.

CCHRC’s mannequin exposes a vulnerability that Europe finds troublesome to police.

“We do not have a clear image of how often such influence operations occur within academia, but we can definitely say that this is a clear case of attempting to exert ‘soft-power’ by the Chinese Communist Party,” mentioned Rob de Wijk, professor of worldwide relations and safety at Leiden University. “If money changes hands in the way it has, it’s impossible for the institution to stray from the Communist Party line.”

In 2018, 2019 and 2020, the CCHRC obtained between €250,000 and €300,000 per yr from the Southwest University of Political Science and Law, a college intently related to the Communist Party, in line with paperwork acquired by Dutch NOS. Until final yr, the college, based mostly within the metropolis of Chongqing, was the only funder of the Dutch analysis middle.

Political response

In response to the controversy over potential interference, the centrist political get together D66 has known as for a parliamentary investigation into the extent to which Chinese affect performs a job in science, enterprise and society within the Netherlands.

It’s the second time that lawmakers have known as for larger consideration to be paid to the difficulty. In 2018, a number one educational at a Confucius Institute linked to a different Dutch college was discovered to have obtained funds “not to tarnish China’s image,” in line with her contract with the institute.

The Socialist Party, Christian Democratic Appeal and the liberal People’s Party for Freedom and Democracy (VVD) additionally intend to ask parliamentary questions on the matter.

“There are major blind spots with regards to Chinese interference, and it’s an issue which requires more national and international research by specialized investigative agencies and intelligence services,” Ruben Brekelmans, a member of parliament for the VVD, advised POLITICO.

Education Minister Dijkgraaf advised Dutch journalists it was now as much as universities to search out methods to protect the core values of academia corresponding to “freedom, integrity and independence.”

A spokesperson for the Dutch training inspectorate mentioned the scenario on the Free University of Amsterdam “is a clear signal to us to again make an inventory on whether we now need to start a broader procedure into influence peddling.”

De Wijk warned, nonetheless, towards generalizing all situations of Chinese-backed analysis, and mentioned there was nonetheless a necessity for dialogue between educational establishments.

“There are many types of important research and they don’t all lend themselves to potential influence peddling anyway. For example, researching the question ‘Why do trees grow?’ can hardly be doused in a communist sauce but may yield enormously important findings,” he mentioned.

The Chinese embassy within the Netherlands didn’t reply to a request for remark.