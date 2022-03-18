Sports
Dutee Chand fails to qualify for semifinals of World Indoor Athletics Championships | More sports News – Times of India
BELGRADE: India’s Dutee Chand did not qualify for the semifinals of the ladies’s 60m run within the World Indoor Athletics Championships after ending sixth in her warmth right here on Friday.
Dutee clocked 7.35 seconds to complete sixth within the sixth warmth. She was ranked thirtieth general out of 46 members.
The prime three in every of the six heats and the subsequent six greatest throughout the heats certified for the semifinals.
