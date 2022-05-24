Dutton will lead Liberals one way – into extinction

In spite of the naysayers, a broad spectrum of individuals from the reasonable centre to the left are hoping and praying that Dutton will turn into opposition chief. Edwin Carr, Hornsby Fowler outcome reveals the peril of slim pondering Cat-Thao Nguyen’s article in regards to the rejection of Kristina Keneally being parachuted into the seat of Fowler (“A lesson for Labor: Why Fowler rejected Keneally”, May 24) is obligatory studying for the political events. They must evaluation the way in which they work together with Australians from ethnic minorities. Over a few years, I’ve listened to political leaders talking at features organised by these communities. The speeches haven’t modified. Invariably, it’s about immigration and the neighborhood’s contribution to Australia. There is an assumption that these communities will not be eager about anything. Any point out of the difficulties confronted by the communities is normally cursory. At instances, the tone is downright patronising. The politicians have failed to understand that Chinese and Vietnamese Australians of migrant mother and father, like Australians of Italian and Greek ancestry, have grown up within the common Australian setting. They are extra subtle of their pondering. They behave and act like the typical Australian, albeit by way of the prism of their lived expertise. Thiam Ang, Beecroft

I’m delighted that essentially the most multicultural and protected Labor citizens, Fowler, has bravely spoken. People didn’t blindly vote for Kristina Keneally, who little doubt is a proficient and impressive politician however lives within the least multicultural suburb – Scotland Island – on Sydney’s Northern Beaches. Well performed and congratulations to Fowler voters for talking up. Susan Chan, St Ives Cat-Thao Nguyen has received it proper. When Labor HQ over-ruled the native celebration department, in privileging a captain’s choose, it incited local people anger. It is a reminder that we can not converse for the opposite.

Mike Fogarty, Weston (ACT) Yes, Cat-Thao Nguyen, Labor misplaced the seat of Fowler due to a ham-fisted try and parachute in an out of doors candidate. To additional cement concord and togetherness, this nation could be properly served and advantaged by accepting (excluding our Indigenous brothers and sisters) that we’re all from some place else – “we are one, but we are many”. So, why can we not, on this twenty first century, drop the now more and more tedious and divisive prefixes Chinese, Vietnamese, Muslim, Christian and many others and unambiguously describe ourselves as merely Australian? James Laukka, Epping The failure of the ALP to retain Fowler by attempting to house-swap Kristina Keneally into it needs to be the most important political own-goal for the reason that Prince Philip knighthood. Adrian Connelly, Springwood Keneally’s disastrous outcome within the election hopefully has proven Labor the folly of parachuting “celebrity” candidates into protected seats the place there’s already native candidate.

Paul Duncan, Leura

Need for fundraising by mother and father reveals unhappy state of priorities Vivienne Pearson’s column is a well timed reminder of the unhappy state of our nationwide priorities, that folks should continually fundraise to make sure their children’ public colleges have sufficient assets (“Democracy sausages point to snags in the system”, May 24). I’ve a well-worn tea towel from 30 or extra years in the past that claims all of it: “It will be a great day when our schools get all the money they need and the air force has to hold a cake stall to buy a bomber”. If solely! Unfortunately, some issues by no means change, although maybe the inflow of girls to our parliament will trigger a transfer in the best path. Jackie Fairhall, East Ballina Signal boosting Professor Raina MacIntyre exposes the complacency of our present state and previous federal governments in giving the general public the impression the pandemic is now not a severe well being challenge (“PM seeks advice on COVID ‘step up’ as 4th jab pushed”, May 24). The necessity to have a 3rd vaccine dose is underplayed, most obviously by persevering with to make use of the time period “fully vaccinated” for the preliminary two doses. Since Omicron arrived that’s now not legitimate. Where is the general public well being marketing campaign urging folks to get their booster ASAP? In NSW, it stays obligatory to put on a masks in well being supplier settings and on public transport. Enforcing that is paramount to lowering COVID and influenza unfold, lowering mortality and morbidity, hospital mattress occupation and break day work. All the masks reminder posters at stations, bus stops and ferry wharves have disappeared. Felicite Ross, Vaucluse

For the document … The quote from the north shore NSW Liberal member Felicity Wilson, “I think it is unlikely that Climate 200 would target us in the next election because we have a strong record on climate and integrity” made me chuckle (“Under threat: state Liberals alert to ‘ever-present risk’”, May 24).

What type of document is she citing? Perhaps mendacity about the place one lives so as to get elected; an ex-treasurer protecting up price range blowouts by establishing TAHE; a current ex-premier being investigated by ICAC; planning minister approving a fuel venture regardless of over 24,000 submissions towards it and just a few hundred in assist; loosening land-clearing legal guidelines and lowering habitat for biodiversity in order that NSW’s koala inhabitants is heading for extinction by 2050. This is simply off the highest of my head. That’s some document. Elizabeth Boyd, North Balgowlah Show your working It’s all very properly for Andrew Bragg and different Liberals to make assertion about being “the party that supports fairness” when they’re on the coronary heart of the unfair remedy of scholars in public colleges (“Liberals must ditch culture wars, protect minorities and ‘prioritise fairness’“, May 24). What could be fairer than funding schoolchildren based on need? For over half a century they have opposed needs-based funding of schoolchildren. Fifty years ago the Whitlam Labor government tried to introduce it. This was opposed by Fraser’s Liberal government, based on nothing but ideology. Then the Howard government set the trajectory for the Abbott and Morrison governments to further entrench the notion of entitlement in the minds of the increasingly wealthy private school sector. Forty years after Whitlam’s attempt, it was again a Labor government, Gillard’s, that instigated the Gonski report. Typically, Gonski’s reforms were trashed by Abbott et al. So spare us your spin and let’s see if you really can “prioritise fairness” now that your celebration’s selfishness has been so overwhelmingly rejected. David McMaster, Mosman

A low transfer The new Albanese authorities has each justification to be suspicious of the timing of textual content messages to voters in marginal electorates alerting them of the arrival Sri Lankan “boat people” (“ALP to investigate boat arrival”, May 24), posted in bulk on the morning of the election. This is the motion of determined and unscrupulous politicians who don’t have any “moral compass”, nor any conception of ethics. Their motion has demonstrated conclusively that they don’t seem to be match to control this nation. Douglas Mackenzie, Deakin (ACT)

Slow learners on local weather I’m intrigued that in three years our voting inhabitants has modified from rejecting local weather motion in 2019 to wholly settle for an pressing want for it now. We are three years, if not many extra, behind the place we might have been (Letters, May 24). Bill White, South Grafton Couldn’t agree extra together with your correspondent’s remark that all of us must dwell a greener life-style if we’re to scale back Australia’s carbon emissions ASAP. Climate change was clearly a significant factor within the end result of current elections and we will all, as people, do our bit to assist. I bear in mind the times when, if it received a bit chilly, we put an additional jumper on, not turned on the air-con! A well-designed nationwide promoting marketing campaign would assist. We are on this collectively so it shouldn’t be all left to the federal government to show issues round. There should be some ways we will every cut back our carbon footprint with just a bit thought and alter of day-to-day habits. Glenys Quirk, Forster

Home protected Good to see a lot assist for the Murugappan household (Letters, May 24). I look ahead to some heartwarming photographs of their long-overdue return to Biloela. When that occurs, might you please additionally publish some pics of the execrable barbarians who authorised their middle-of-the-night abduction and needlessly vindictive four-year torture? Just for the document, and as an advance how-not-to-vote card for 2025. Many thanks. Steve Cornelius, Brookvale Assuming the Murugappan household from Biloela will now be returned safely to their house, can we please rescue the Australian kids and their moms from the Syrian refugee camps? Jim Croke, Stanmore Litany of criticism I hope the subsequent particular person blamed for fires, floods, COVID, employment, mouse plagues, too many prayers, housing, local weather change, homelessness, in truth, practically all the pieces, shall be somebody who acts with as a lot braveness as ex PM Scott Morrison did (Letters, May 24). Mary Julian, Glebe

Red between the traces Interesting to see Anthony Albanese, Penny Wong and Richard Marles all sporting blue to be sworn in. Not even a crimson tie to be seen. Betsy Brennan, Wahroonga Teal speak First, congratulations to all of the profitable “teal” candidates. It’s about time to present the phrase teal a that means. Let me begin by contemplating naming them as “The Electoral (Anarchist or Activist) League. I’m certain contributors can do higher, however it is a starter (Letters, May 24). John Ingle, Croydon Park I’ve each expectation the PM and the teals will revive what Don Chipp got down to do all these years in the past. Keep the bastards trustworthy. Denis Sullivan, Greystanes