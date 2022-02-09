Dutton’s grim China warning

Peter Dutton says Australia and its allies should stand as much as China within the South China Sea or “lose the next decade”.

The Defence Minister, who has beforehand come underneath hearth for inflammatory feedback elevating the prospect of battle, told The Sydney Morning Herald on Monday that the US and its allies had misplaced beneficial time after they “acquiesced” to Beijing, permitting it to militarise the disputed waterway by constructing synthetic islands and defence bases.

“I think we’ve lost a considerable period of time where China gave assurances about their activity in the South China Sea,” Mr Dutton instructed the newspaper as a part of a four-part sequence inspecting whether or not Australia is prepared for battle.

“And the United States and others acquiesced and allowed the militarisation now to the point where China has 20 points of presence in the South China Sea, which does not help stability in the region. If we continue on that trajectory, then I think we’ll lose the next decade. And my sense is that we’re better off being honest about that.”

Mr Dutton additionally revealed that he believed Australia would obtain its first nuclear submarine earlier than 2038 underneath the AUKUS deal between Australia, the US and the UK.

“I have no doubt we’ll have a nuclear-propelled submarine before that date,” he mentioned.

Over the weekend, Chinese President Xi Jinping and Russian President Vladimir Putin launched a joint assertion criticising the AUKUS settlement.

“The sides are seriously concerned about the trilateral security partnership between Australia, the United States and the United Kingdom, which provides for deeper co-operation between its members in areas involving strategic stability, in particular their decision to initiate co-operation in the field of nuclear-powered submarines,” the assertion mentioned.

“Russia and China believe that such actions are contrary to the objectives of security and sustainable development of the Asia-Pacific region, increase the danger of an arms race in the region, and pose serious risks of nuclear proliferation.”

Prime Minister Scott Morrison has vowed that the submarines is not going to carry nuclear weapons.

It comes as Australia prepares to welcome US Secretary of State Antony Blinken this week for a gathering of the Quadrilateral Security Dialogue’s overseas ministers in Melbourne.

The Quad, comprising Australia, the US, India and Japan, will search to accentuate co-operation to face as much as China.

Defence consultants have lengthy warned that Australia’s army doesn’t have the dimensions nor the posture to defend in opposition to a critical assault with out the help of the US, notably from Beijing’s long-range missiles and stealth bombers.

“Cruise missiles are hard and costly to shoot down,” aerospace analyst Bradley Perrett wrote for the Australian Strategic Policy Institute final 12 months.

“Australia is virtually defenceless against them. Barely discussed is that an unimaginable range of Australian military and civilian facilities and infrastructure can be knocked out by cruise missiles. For example, we endlessly debate the cost of submarine programs, but where, exactly, does the Royal Australian Navy expect to refuel and restock these vessels after each war patrol? Which facilities are expected not to be smoking ruins?”

Over the weekend, Assistant Defence Minister Andrew Hastie mentioned China and Russia had been “emboldened” by a perceived “weakness” from the US.

“Weakness is provocative,” Mr Hastie instructed Sky News.

“It’s very true of politics, it’s truer in geopolitics. I think the somewhat disorderly withdrawal out of Afghanistan has emboldened authoritarian powers, and that’s what we’re seeing. And that’s the new challenge for us, and we’ve really got to think things through.”

Australia’s defence spending stood at 2.1 per cent of gross home product, or $44.6 billion final 12 months.