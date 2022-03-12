Dwayne Bravo grooves to Nora Fatehi’s Dance Meri Rani. Watch viral dance video

Do you bear in mind the wave that Dwayne Bravo created when he launched his track Champion within the 12 months 2016? The hook steps to that track had additionally created a stir on social media and his dance expertise had obtained reward again then as properly. This time he has taken to his Instagram web page with the intention to share a video of himself and his buddy dancing to Nora Fatehi’s Dance Meri Rani.

In the video, the Trinidadian cricketer might be seen shaking a leg to this viral track that has taken over social media, particularly Instagram Reels. With him, one can see his buddy named DJ Ana who accompanies him on this dance video. Both of them might be seen smiling and having fun with this little dance efficiency.

This dance video was uploaded on Instagram by Dwayne Bravo with a caption that reads, “Just having some fun to Dance Meri Rani with my superstar Dj friend @djanamusic. Just our version of the dance.” This caption was full with two musical be aware emojis. He additionally tagged Guru Randhawa and Nora Fatehi, who sang and featured within the music video of this track respectively.

Watch the viral dance video proper right here:

This Instagram Reels video was shared by Dwayne Bravo on Instagram round 4 days in the past. Since being shared, this video has raked up 2.8 million views and a number of other feedback from individuals who could not cease praising his dance expertise.

An Instagram person took to the feedback part with the intention to write, “We leave you for one week & you are the dancing king?” “so much fun!” reads one other remark. A 3rd posted, “Champion at all times in every thing.

What are your ideas on this cute canine video?