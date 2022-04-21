Dwayne Haskins was getting gas before fatally hit by dump truck, wife told 911

Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Dwayne Haskins was strolling on a Florida freeway to get fuel earlier than he was fatally struck by a dump truck earlier this month, his spouse apparently informed a dispatcher in newly launched 911 calls.

Haskins, 24, was strolling on the westbound facet of Interstate 595 in Fort Lauderdale on the morning of April 9 when he collided with an oncoming dump truck, based on Florida Highway Patrol. He was pronounced useless on the scene.

The Broward County Sheriff’s Office on Wednesday launched the 911 calls relating to the incident, together with from a caller who mentioned she was his spouse, Kalabrya Haskins.

“I’m calling because my husband is stuck on the side of the highway,” his spouse informed the dispatcher. “He had to go walking to get gas and he said he was returning to the car on the highway.”

She mentioned she was in Pittsburgh and had been unable to get ahold of her husband so was asking to see if somebody might go verify on him.

“That’s just not like him, for him not to call me back,” she mentioned, after giving the dispatcher his approximate location.

The dispatcher responded, “I don’t want you to panic, but I’m going to be honest with you — we do have an incident on the highway, but I can’t confirm if that’s your husband or not.”

The dispatcher mentioned there was an accident and that rescue and state troopers have been presently there. She took down his spouse’s contact data and informed her to remain by her cellphone for a doable replace.

Authorities additionally launched 911 calls made by a number of distraught witnesses who mentioned they noticed a person get hit by a dump truck on I-595. Other callers reported seeing a physique on the freeway. Several callers mentioned they have been coming from the close by Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport.

Haskins was strolling on the westbound facet of I-595 and entered the journey lanes into the trail of the dump truck within the middle lane of the freeway, based on the Florida Highway Patrol’s remaining accident report on the incident.

A second driver tried to keep away from him, however the second automotive additionally got here involved with Haskins, based on the report, which was launched Wednesday.

There have been no distractions or imaginative and prescient points on the a part of the 2 drivers, the report said.

A witness informed authorities a 3rd automotive could have been concerned, however no data was supplied past the colour of the car.

Haskins was in Florida coaching with different Steelers gamers on the time, based on ESPN.

A “public celebration of life” is deliberate for Haskins in Pittsburgh on Friday, his household introduced.

“I want to thank everyone for their continuous outpour of kindness and love for my husband during this extremely difficult time,” Kalabrya Haskins mentioned in a statement on the plans.

During the service on the Allegheny Center Alliance Church in Pittsburgh, “his legacy will be honored with stories told from teammates, coaches, friends, family and loved ones,” she mentioned.