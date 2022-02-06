Dwayne Johnson Quietly Deletes ‘Violent Transphobic Tweet’ After Denouncing Joe Rogan

Joe Biden-backing Hollywood star and Black Lives Matter supporter Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson quietly deleted what’s been slammed as a “violent transphobic tweet,” after denouncing Joe Rogan amid the woke mob’s marketing campaign to cancel the favored Spotify podcaster.

“don’t be angry Ms Katie. It’s not our fault you’re turning tranny tricks to put yourself thru nursing school,” the Red Notice and Jungle Cruise star wrote in a 2011 tweet.

Wow! @TheRock has deleted this violent transphobic tweet. He doesn’t need individuals to see it. What a cowardly BITCH! pic.twitter.com/dT4jWce5KQ — Cernovich (@Cernovich) February 5, 2022

Johnson’s tweet resurfaced after he responded to criticism of his help for Rogan, stating “I was not aware of his N-word use prior to my comments,” including that this has been a “learning moment” for him.

Social media customers shortly identified that numerous Johnson’s feedback — that had been as soon as thought of innocent — at the moment are thought of a cancelable offense in right now’s woke, irascible society.

Unlike Johnson’s 2011 tweet, nevertheless, not every little thing from one’s previous could be quietly deleted.

Others on social media resurfaced a video clip of the WWE star referring to somebody as a “bloated transvestite Wonder Woman.”

Watch Below:

Here is The Rock calling John Cena a ‘bloated transv*stite Wonder Woman’ Please DO NOT RT this clip because the regime is making an attempt to cancel Joe Rogan right now pic.twitter.com/BJsD3ceOLs — Truckistan Amb. Poso 🏁 (@JackPosobiec) February 5, 2022

Another not too long ago resurfaced video reveals Johnson pretending to talk Chinese, mocking a Chinese accent.

Watch Below:

Johnson’s “transphobic” tweet and movies have been dug up in a “people who live in glass houses shouldn’t throw stones” kind of approach after the actor tried to distance himself from Rogan.

The podcaster has been underneath assault ever since internet hosting two visitors — Dr. Peter McCullough and Dr. Robert Malone — on his podcast, who “have an opinion that’s different from the mainstream narrative” concerning coronavirus-related points, he said.

Musicians David Crosby, Stephen Stills, Graham Nash, Nils Lofgren, and India Arie have since come out in opposition to Spotify — following within the path of Neil Young — who has launched what has change into a media-fueled effort to censor and deplatform Rogan.

You can observe Alana Mastrangelo on Facebook and Twitter at @ARmastrangelo, and on Instagram.