DYK Danny Boyle watched THIS Anil Kapoor movie before signing him for Slumdog Millionaire

Anil Kapoor revealed that Danny Boyle noticed his movie ‘Taal’ and his efficiency in it that made the Hollywood filmmaker supply him the vastly profitable movie ‘Slumgod Millionaire’. Anil additionally shared that he was destined to do that movie because it was first provided to actor Govinda after which it got here to him.

As the movie, which additionally stars Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Akshaye Khanna, completes 23 years of its launch on Saturday, Anil took to social media to share some photos from the shoot and pen a be aware.

“23 years of Taal! I will forever be grateful to have been a part of this iconic movie. In many ways, I was destined to do it, as my role was first offered to Govinda but ultimately came to me. It was Taal that Danny Boyle saw and my performance in it that made him offer me Slumdog Millionaire, I thank my lucky stars for the love and support of the phenomenally talented showman @subhashghai1 saab and for 4 hugely successful milestone films with him (sic)!”

‘Taal’ launched in 1999. The musical romantic drama is directed by Subhash Gahi. It was additionally dubbed in Tamil as ‘Thaalam’.

‘Slumdog Millionaire’ was nominated for ten Academy Awards in 2009 and received eight, essentially the most for any movie in 2008.

The British drama movie is loosely tailored from the novel ‘Q & A’ by Indian writer Vikas Swarup, telling the story of 18-year-old Jamal Malik from the Juhu slums of Mumbai. Starring Dev Patel as Jamal, and filmed in India, it additionally stars Freida Pinto.

As a contestant on ‘Kaun Banega Crorepati’, Jamal surprises everybody by having the ability to reply each query accurately, profitable 20 million. Accused of dishonest, Jamal recounts his life story to the police, illustrating how he is ready to reply every query accurately.

