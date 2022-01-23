Dynamic new SUV headed our way

A cut-price new SUV from an rising model is certain to tempt consumers because it brings daring beauty and an extended listing of normal tools.

A brand new head-turning SUV is getting ready to hit Aussie roads later this yr.

Chinese model Haval has revealed its new H6 GT, which is because of arrive in showrooms someday after March.

Based on the common H6 the GT model brings a sloping coupe roofline.

Coupe SUVs have grown in reputation ever for the reason that BMW X6 arrived on the scene in 2008, however beauty take away an SUVs strengths by decreasing again seat head room and rear cargo house.

The H6 GT’s sporty attraction is additional boosted with twin rear spoilers and twin exhausts.

Power comes from a 2.0-litre turbocharged petrol unit making 150kW and 320Nm and is matched to a seven-speed dual-clutch computerized transmission.

Haval has additionally kitted out the GT with sporty Michelin tyres and high-performance Brembo brakes.

Inside there’s a 12.3-inch infotainment show that’s matched to a ten.25 digital instrument show. Front seat passengers are additionally handled to sports activities seats.

The H6 GT has loads of lively driver aids together with auto emergency braking with pedestrian and bike owner detection, lane maintain help and radar cruise management.

Haval hasn’t revealed costs however it’s more likely to price someplace within the mid-$40,000 vary.

To ease any high quality considerations surrounding the rising model, GWM backs its automobiles with a seven-year/limitless km guarantee. This is mixed with a five-year capped value servicing program.

This isn’t the primary new H6 variant Haval is launching this yr because it appears to construct on its success of 2021 – the place it managed to spice up gross sales by 250 per cent.

The rising Chinese model – which is the SUV offshoot of Great Wall Motors (GWM) – has revealed its new H6 Vanta special edition.

Based on the top-spec Ultra variant the H6 Vanta brings loads of tools at a pointy value of $39,990 drive-away in two-wheel drive guise. All-wheel drive prices an additional $2000.

This is about the identical value as a base Toyota RAV4.