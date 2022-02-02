Dynasty talk driving AFL champs

Winning a number of AFL premierships is Melbourne’s intention they usually hit 2022 with an enormous ace up their sleeve.

With an injury-free checklist and a 57-year premiership monkey off their again, Melbourne is aiming to create an AFL dynasty, with the will to be a “great” group driving their pre-season.

Multiple premierships are the requirement and because the flip of the century the Brisbane Lions, Geelong, Hawthorn and Richmond have achieved that to place them firmly within the nice group class.

A 74-point flogging of the Western Bulldogs within the 2021 grand closing in Perth was simply the beginning in line with premiership-winning Demon Alex Neal-Bullen, who stated he and his teammates weren’t shying away from the problem for better glory.

“The language we’re using … there’s a desire to be a great Melbourne team,” Neal-Bullen stated on Wednesday.

“That’s something we’ve got front of mind. It’s going to be a hard challenge, but it’s one we’re willing to step in front of.

“There’s no way I’m sitting here now having one good season (and being satisfied).

“I’m a competitor. We’re all competitors out here. The time in the game is short, you want to make the most of it.”

Melbourne is laying the proper platform for a 2022 assault on back-to-back flags with no injuries amongst a enjoying group that is aware of now it has to step up one other degree to remain forward of a hungry chasing pack.

Adam Tomlinson, one of many hardluck tales in 2021 after struggling an ACL damage, is again in full coaching and can inject one other degree of management for Melbourne.

The Demons have all acknowledged what it took for the three-peat Lions and Hawks, and Richmond’s three flags in 4 years, to maintain the challengers at bay.

“We feel like we’ve got a good handle of what we’re good at, but we want to take that to another level,” he stated.

“One factor all of them did is that they revered the sport and the way laborious it’s every year.

“That‘s something you have to have a real balance with each season, coming into a new season and understanding everyone is at the start line.

“We are now a team who have had success, so teams will definitely look at coming at us.”

Melbourne coach Simon Goodwin has backed his youthful list to go again, picking up only former St Kilda midfielder Luke Dunstan during the trade period late last year while bringing in a new crop of draftees, including Talk Woewodin, the son of former club champion and Brownlow medallist Shane.

Neal-Bullen said it was about taking last year’s requirements up a degree.

“The way we have led with our actions coming back from Christmas, many boys were running PBs (personal bests),” he stated.

“For us, it’s about understanding what we have done in the past but coming back with the mentality to continue to improve. That’s on all levels.

“That’s something we have noticed from day one in our actions and our language around how we can improve this footy club to do what we did in 2021 but on another level and against different challenges.”