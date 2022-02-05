E-Passport Under Testing to Ensure Security, Says External Affairs Minister

The authorities on Friday assured Lok Sabha that e-passports shall be launched solely after guaranteeing efficacy of its information safety features. Testing of samples of the proposed e-passports is underway to make sure that they’re safe, Union Minister for External Affairs S Jaishankar mentioned whereas replying to questions of the members’ within the House.

“We are cognisant to the danger of the skimming vulnerability. In fact, it is one of the reasons why the sample passports are being tested to ensure (they are safe).. Until we are sure that skimming danger is adequately addressed, naturally we will not be going forward. But, we have every confidence,” the minister mentioned throughout Question Hour.

Congress member Shashi Tharoor had sought to know from the federal government what measures have been being taken earlier than the launch of the e-passports to make sure security of the passport holders’ information.

Raising issues of security of the info of the holders of e-passports, which is able to include radio frequency identification (RFID) tag, Tharoor identified that a number of world research have indicated that anyone can skim and replica information from the RFID tags.

“The average citizen will find the passport data more integral and more protected than it would be in other circumstances,” the minister mentioned whereas replying to a associated query requested by one other Congress member, M Ok Raghavan.

The minister reacted sharply after DMK member Dayanidhi Maran, whereas asking a supplementary query, mentioned the federal government claims that immigration will develop into easy after launch of e-passport, however the “irony is that wherever Indian passport holders go, they are treated like third-class citizens, especially in our own country”.

The DMK chief mentioned that particular counters for immigration have been arrange for residents in lots of the nations just like the UAE and Malaysia, however “In India, we are made to wait and stand in a queue, look like criminals”.

Reacting to Maran’s remarks, the minister mentioned, “I think the member’s characterisation of the situation at the airports is quite unfair. I do more airport travelling probably than any other member of the House…I am not blind. I also look at what is happening in other counters.”

“I think all members should be fair enough to recognise that airport processes have improved. There are many more counters today. There is room for improvement at airport and BOI (bureau of immigration) counters…but please do not sort of give it such a sweepingly negatively characterisation. That is not fair… I resent that. I think that is completely uncalled for,” the minister added.

Jaishankar mentioned that the aim of issuing e-passports is to make the passport holders’ journey “easier and smoother”, and likewise guarantee “better security” of their information.

“The e-passport has both the data and a sheet like a regular passport..In terms of data security, the data is put into the chip through a personalisation process,” he mentioned.

He mentioned e-passports may have “multiple layers” of safety. It may have digital signature “which will be sent to other governments for verification”.

Besides, there shall be different digital keys which is able to confirm the passport at each stage–when the chip is made, inlay is made, the passport workplace is loading the info, the embassy is loading the info and when the passport is made.

“We are testing it so that it is secured,” he mentioned.

He instructed the Lower House that letters of intent have been issued to acquire 5 crore chips and antenna.

“We expect once we award contract which will take a little time, within six months we will be in the process of issuing the passport. We will do this in this financial year,” he added.

The minister mentioned the difficulty of passports will develop into sooner as soon as the e-passports are launched and “routinised”.

“We have every confidence that we will be able to keep to the same scheduling and the same speed,” he added.