E-scooter battery believed to have started fatal caravan fire
A younger man has died in hospital and a severely burned younger lady is combating for all times after a Queensland caravan fireplace that was believed to have been began by an e-scooter battery.
Emergency companies had been referred to as to a house on Wilbur Street in Logan Central simply after 11pm on Monday after reviews of a caravan on fireplace on the rear.
Two individuals had been contained in the caravan on the time – a 22-year-old native man and 20-year-old lady from Capalaba.
“It has been alleged the fire occurred as a result of some sort of battery that might have caught on fire … there are allegations it potentially was a scooter, but we are not sure,” Dr Rashford mentioned.
It was unclear whether or not the battery was charging on the time.
Queensland Ambulance Service medical director Stephen Rashford mentioned each suffered “very significant burns” and got resuscitation on the scene by paramedics.
“Both patients were placed into induced comas due to the level of their injury,” Dr Rashford mentioned.
They had been rushed to the Royal Brisbane and Women’s Hospital in vital situation, the place the person died about noon on Tuesday.
A criminal offense scene remained on the property and investigations continued, however police believed the incident was not suspicious.