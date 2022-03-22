E-scooter battery believed to have started fatal caravan fire

A younger man has died in hospital and a severely burned younger lady is combating for all times after a Queensland caravan fireplace that was believed to have been began by an e-scooter battery.

Emergency companies had been referred to as to a house on Wilbur Street in Logan Central simply after 11pm on Monday after reviews of a caravan on fireplace on the rear.

The remnants of the caravan. Credit:Nine News Queensland

Two individuals had been contained in the caravan on the time – a 22-year-old native man and 20-year-old lady from Capalaba.

“It has been alleged the fire occurred as a result of some sort of battery that might have caught on fire … there are allegations it potentially was a scooter, but we are not sure,” Dr Rashford mentioned.