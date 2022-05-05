E-scooter rider hurt after crash in Guildford

Police and paramedics are responding to an unfolding emergency after an e-scooter collided with a automotive in Perth’s north-east.

The incident occurred about 5.38am on Thursday alongside Meadow Street and Stirling Street in Guildford.

Police say the rider of the e-scooter is injured, nevertheless, the extent of his accidents is unknown.

Paramedics are on the scene.

Roads have closed within the space between Swan Street and Great Eastern Highway.

Motorists are suggested to hunt an alternate route and anticipate delays.

It is the second e-scooter crash in two days after a person in his 40s died on Wednesday after colliding with a motorcycle in Thornlie.

