Eagle Brook Church Expanding To Downtown Minneapolis

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — The largest church in Minnesota is increasing from the suburbs into downtown Minneapolis.

Eagle Brook Church will probably be going into the River City Church constructing on Hennepin Avenue between tenth and eleventh streets. River City Church, previously First Baptist Church, owns the constructing and can relocate.

Pastor Jason Strand mentioned River City Church may have gotten extra money in the event that they offered to a developer, however they needed to maintain the constructing a church.

Eagle Brook is a satellite tv for pc church and has campuses all around the metro and Rochester. This would be the eleventh campus.

Up to 40,000 folks attend Eagle Brook providers in a given week.