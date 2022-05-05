Eagles coach gets 10 out of 10 for effort

Stand-in West Coast coach Matthew Knights has given Adam Simpson “10 out of 10” for the best way he has dealt with the extreme strain on him and the AFL membership.

Simpson is underneath strain after the Eagles (1-6) slumped to the underside of the ladder following final week’s 109-point loss to Richmond.

The 2018 premiership coach has been dominated out of Saturday evening’s conflict with Brisbane on the Gabba after contracting COVID-19.

Knights will step into the new seat in opposition to the Lions, and he was filled with reward for the best way Simpson has dealt with setback after setback this yr.

“Simmo has led the the coaching group and the staff and the players unbelievably well through difficult times,” Knights stated on Thursday.

“Everyone is united, everyone is pushing forward, everyone is all in.

“At each assembly he is pushing coaches and gamers to be higher.

“I’ve only been here for three or four months, but the way he’s handled himself has been nothing short of sensational … 10 out of 10 from my point of view.”

Knights and fellow assistant coach Jarrad Schofield have been recruited to West Coast on the finish of final season as Simpson launched into altering his staff’s sport plan.

But fixed accidents and quite a few COVID-19 setbacks among the many participant group means the teaching group have not had the chance to correctly embed the brand new sport plan as a bunch.

“I’ll be upfront, it has been a challenge when you’re trying to indoctrinate a new game style and tweak some of your game style through your playing list when there’s limited continuity from week to week,” Knights stated.

“It has been a challenge. But it’s not that the coaching group aren’t up for it. It’s a very united coaching group.”

Knights came upon on Thursday morning that he could be teaching West Coast this weekend, however he is not giving a lot thought to leaping again into the new seat full-time.

The 51-year-old coached Essendon between 2008 to 2010 for 25 wins, 40 losses and one draw.

“I don’t think about it very often to be honest. I’m just loving being here at West Coast and supporting Simmo,” Knights stated.

“I’ve always said I’m always open (to coaching again), but its got to be at the right club,

“The expertise of teaching at Essendon, the primary two years have been excellent, the third yr was powerful.

“What I do know is wherever you’re coaching you need a strong environment.”

Eagles skipper Luke Shuey has “hamstring awareness” and can miss the conflict with Brisbane.

West Coast will use a minimum of two WAFL top-up gamers after eight gamers have been pressured into the COVID-19 well being and security protocols.