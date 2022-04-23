Australia

Eagles debutant Luke Stranadica gets one up on Nic Naitanui

Photo of Prince Abraham Prince Abraham2 mins ago
It took simply minutes for debutant and former Fremantle ruckman Luke Strnadica to get one up on injured West Coast star Nic Naitanui at Adelaide Oval right this moment.

While Naitanui is undoubtedly probably the greatest faucet ruckmen within the AFL, there have been big query marks about his work across the groundwork.

Naitanui didn’t register a single mark throughout his three appearances this yr earlier than injuring his MCL in opposition to Collingwood in spherical 4 and can spend as much as three months on the sidelines.

Strnadica’s first contact within the AFL got here from a powerful mark on the wing within the first quarter, not lengthy after he got here off the bench for his new facet.



