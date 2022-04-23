Eagles debutant Luke Stranadica gets one up on Nic Naitanui

It took simply minutes for debutant and former Fremantle ruckman Luke Strnadica to get one up on injured West Coast star Nic Naitanui at Adelaide Oval right this moment.

While Naitanui is undoubtedly probably the greatest faucet ruckmen within the AFL, there have been big query marks about his work across the groundwork.

Naitanui didn’t register a single mark throughout his three appearances this yr earlier than injuring his MCL in opposition to Collingwood in spherical 4 and can spend as much as three months on the sidelines.

Strnadica’s first contact within the AFL got here from a powerful mark on the wing within the first quarter, not lengthy after he got here off the bench for his new facet.

Last week, in opposition to the Swans, West Coast tried a mix of Bailey Williams and Hugh Dixon, who managed 25 hit-outs and 4 marks between them.

Dixon was dominated out forward of the Port Adelaide conflict, and whereas Strnadica began the sport on the bench with Williams taking the first position, he didn’t take lengthy to impose himself within the marking contest and had taken two marks on his personal to quarter time.

After being delisted by Fremantle with out enjoying a senior recreation, the 203cm huge man spent two years main the ruck for East Fremantle, with greater than 600 hit-outs to go together with 10 objectives and averaging 15 possessions a recreation in 2021.

Camera Icon Luke Strnadica made a on the spot influence within the marking contest. Credit: James Elsby / AFL Photos

The Eagles picked him up in the course of the offseason as a train-on participant, and regardless of a foot criticism that noticed him spend time in a moon boot, he was signed as ruck cowl for the 2022 season.

Both West Coast and Port Adelaide lived as much as their backside facet potential in a torrid first quarter the place solely two objectives had been kicked amid a calamity of errors.

Scores had been stage on the first break earlier than Port Adelaide discovered their type and kicked away halfway by means of the second.