Eagles defender slapped with ban for striking

West Coast defender Evie Gooch seems to be more likely to be unavailable for Friday evening’s conflict towards St Kilda, after being provided a one-match suspension.

Gooch was cited by the Match Review Officer for hanging Adelaide ahead Justine Mules in the course of the third quarter of Saturday’s 33-point loss.

The defender’s elbow linked with Mules’ head, leading to a free kick and objective to the Crows.

Camera Icon Evie Gooch joined the Eagles within the low season. Credit: Stefan Gosatti / through AFL Photos

Based on the out there proof, the incident was assessed as Intentional Conduct, Low Impact and High Contact, and categorised as a one-match sanction as a primary offence.

Gooch can settle for a one-match suspension with an early plea, ruling her out of West Coast’s spherical 4 conflict with St Kilda.

The Eagles even have the choice of interesting the cost.

West Coast are set to regain captain Emma Swanson, who missed the loss after being suspended for tough conduct.

Adelaide’s Rachelle Martin was additionally provided a reprimand for a harmful deal with on West Coast vice-captain Dana Hooker in the course of the first quarter.

While Richmond ahead Tayla Stahl has been provided a reprimand for tough conduct towards Docker Emma O’Driscoll in the course of the third quarter of Fremantle’s 30-point win.