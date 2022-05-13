Eagles drop pre-season draftee as Amiss misses out

Fremantle draftee Jye Amiss has been dropped after only one recreation because the Dockers put together to sort out Gold Coast at Metricon Stadium.

The membership’s high 2021 draftee kicked two objectives on debut in opposition to North Melbourne final weekend, however was one in all three gamers omitted as a number of others returned from well being and security protocols.

Amiss, Liam Henry and Brandon Walker had been all dropped, whereas Michael Walters is out due to the protocols, whereas Nathan O’Driscoll (foot) and Sam Switkowski (concussion) are out injured.

The Dockers have welcomed again Blake Acres, Griffin Logue, Michael Frederick, Rory Lobb and Travis Colyer all come again into the aspect to face the Suns.

Defender Luke Ryan will play regardless of the defender being within the rehab group at coaching on Thursday.

Gold Coast have added Noah Anderson and Joel Jeffrey to the group, with Alex Davies (managed), Darcy Macpherson (omitted) and Jack Lukosius (injured) all out.

West Coast have made 4 adjustments, with Greg Clark, Alex Witherden, Bailey Williams and Jackson Nelson all named to tackle reigning premiers Melbourne at Optus Stadium on Sunday.

As flagged by coach Adam Simpson earlier within the day, the Eagles had simply 23 gamers to selected from, however they’ve made the shock transfer of dropping pre-season draftee Patrick Naish, who has performed in each recreation for the Eagles this season.

Camera Icon Patrick Naish has been dropped by West Coast. Credit: Russell Freeman / AFL Photos

Jake Florenca was additionally omitted after being a top-up final weekend, whereas Andrew Gaff and Shannon Hurn are out with accidents.

Claremont’s Declan Mountford was the medical sub however picked up a knee damage final weekend and was not thought-about.

Naish, Hugh Dixon in addition to Swan Districts midfielder Sam Fisher and South Fremantle’s Tom Blechynden have been named as emergencies.

Melbourne haven’t made a change to the aspect that defeated St Kilda final weekend.