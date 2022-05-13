Australia

Eagles drop pre-season draftee as Amiss misses out

Photo of Prince Abraham Prince Abraham3 mins ago
0 1 minute read


Fremantle draftee Jye Amiss has been dropped after only one recreation because the Dockers put together to sort out Gold Coast at Metricon Stadium.

The membership’s high 2021 draftee kicked two objectives on debut in opposition to North Melbourne final weekend, however was one in all three gamers omitted as a number of others returned from well being and security protocols.

Amiss, Liam Henry and Brandon Walker had been all dropped, whereas Michael Walters is out due to the protocols, whereas Nathan O’Driscoll (foot) and Sam Switkowski (concussion) are out injured.



Source link

Tags
Photo of Prince Abraham Prince Abraham3 mins ago
0 1 minute read
Photo of Prince Abraham

Prince Abraham

Back to top button