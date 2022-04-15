Australia
Eagles ratings: Plenty of flops in Good Friday shocker
Subscribe to the West Australian
This article is on the market to subscribers who’ve digital entry included of their subscription.
Don’t miss the most recent footy information!
The Footy Pack
Digital + Print
$13 $7.50 per week for 8 weeks*
Enjoy limitless entry to thewest.com.au and on a regular basis digital editions on any gadget.
Thursday – Monday
Home supply, with the most recent footy information, new look Pre-Game and The Game carry outs with fixtures, highlights and knowledgeable opinions from WA’s main soccer writers.
Papers residence delivered with all the most recent footy information!
*T&Cs apply
Everyday Digital
Digital solely
$3.50 per week for 8 weeks*
Enjoy limitless entry to thewest.com.au PLUS day by day digital editions of The West Australian and The Sunday Times on any gadget!