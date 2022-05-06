Eagles’ ruck cupboard almost bare for Lions test

West Coast will look to inexperienced talls Harry Edwards and Callum Jamieson to face Brisbane ruck duo Oscar McInerney and Darcy Fort, with full-time ruckman Luke Strnadica the newest Eagle thrown into COVID protocols.

Former Docker Hugh Dixon has been dropped as West Coast made eight modifications to its aspect forward of the membership’s conflict with second-placed Brisbane on Saturday.

South Fremantle’s Jake Florenca will turn into the thirteenth debutant for the Eagles and the forty third participant utilized by the membership this season, whereas star defender Tom Barrass headlines the ins for West Coast in spherical eight.

Dixon, who was a late inclusion for Barrass in opposition to Richmond, will vie for the medical sub function in opposition to WAFL weapons Declan Mountford (Claremont), Angus Schumacher (East Perth) and Logan Young (West Coast) – who’re all listed as emergencies.

Former North Melbourne midfielder Mountford featured within the Eagles’ spherical two conflict with the Roos as one in every of 5 top-up gamers, whereas former Blue Schumacher has been an emergency on three events – however is but to play a recreation.

Developing second-gamer Jamieson has been given the nod because the second ruck, set to share duties with Edwards, who has performed 16 video games as a key defender, after Strnadica (COVID protocols) joined fellow full-time ruckmen Nic Naitanui (knee) and Bailey Williams (hamstring) on the sidelines.

Jackson Nelson, Alex Witherden and Greg Clark had been the virus different omissions, whereas Willie Rioli (hamstring), Luke Shuey (hamstring) and Xavier O’Neill (knee) had been dominated out with accidents.

Small forwards Isiah Winder and Jamaine Jones have been recalled to the aspect, whereas defender Josh Rotham additionally returns regardless of the membership investigating his go to to a Leederville nightclub final weekend.

Promising defender Luke Foley, who missed the Richmond conflict resulting from COVID protocols, can also be again within the 22.

Midfield coach Matthew Knights will lead the Eagles, as senior coach Adam Simpson stays in Perth – additionally underneath well being and security protocols.

The Lions made three modifications to their aspect that beat Sydney on the SCG, with defender Darcy Gardiner coming into COVID protocols, Joe Daniher dominated out with a shoulder harm and medical sub James Madden omitted.

Brisbane coach Chris Fagan has recalled Ryan Lester and Jack Payne for the Gabba conflict.