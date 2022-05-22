Early Voting wins Preakness Stakes to hand Epicenter another crushing loss

Early Voting gained the 147th Preakness Stakes on Saturday afternoon, handing race favourite Epicenter one other loss within the second leg of horse racing’s Triple Crown. Epicenter has now misplaced the primary two legs of the Triple Crown in 2022, every as the favourite and ending second in each races. The first occurred two weeks in the past on the Kentucky Derby, dropping down the stretch to lengthy shot Rich Strike.

Early Voting, which had 5/1 odds to win Saturday’s race, began from the fifth gate and wanted a robust kick heading into the ultimate stretch of the race to say victory over the pack trailing him. It was solely the fourth race of Early Voting’s profession.

Armagnac, who was the longest shot of Saturday’s race, took an early lead into the primary flip, main Early Voting in that flip.

Saturday’s race was run in near-record warmth in Baltimore, with temperatures and the warmth index hovering within the 90s previous to put up time. Horses have been cooled down earlier than and after the race, however the warmth did not seem to have an effect on any of the animals.

Early Voting, who’s owned by Chad Brown, was ridden by jockey Jose Ortiz.

Epicenter was the favourite in each the Kentucky Derby and the Preakness, coming into Saturday’s race as a 7/5 favourite, which was forward of Secret Oath (9/2). Epicenter fell behind many of the different horses on Saturday earlier than making a run down the rail to push Early Voting. Creative Minister, who began from the second gate and had 9/1 odds, completed third. Secret Oath, the one filly within the race, completed fourth.

No horse will sweep the trifecta of the Kentucky Derby, Preakness Stakes and Belmont Stakes for yet one more yr. That was widespread information earlier than Saturday’s race at Pimlico Race Course in Baltimore, Maryland.

Rich Strike entered the Kentucky Derby on May 7 because the longest shot to win that race. Rich Strike made a valiant run down the ultimate stretch to overhaul Epicenter, who was main earlier than Rich Strike over got here 80/1 odds, and from the ultimate gate.

Five days after the Derby, the homeowners of Rich Strike mentioned their horse wouldn’t run the Preakness however as an alternative maintain off till maybe the Belmont Stakes, which is the ultimate leg of the Triple Crown on June 21 at Belmont Park in Elmont, New York.

The final Triple Crown winner was Justify in 2018, and the earlier Crown winner was American Pharoah in 2015, which ended a 37-year drought with no horse that swept the three races (Affirmed, 1978).

