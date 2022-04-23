Earthquake in Bosnia hits several cities, kills one person

A powerful earthquake struck Bosnia late Friday killing one individual, injuring at the very least two others and sending a whole lot of individuals fleeing from their houses.

The magnitude 5.6 earthquake hit 42 kilometres southeast of the town of Mostar at 11:07 pm CET near the southern city of Stolac, the European Mediterranean Seismological Center mentioned. The quake was at a depth of 5 kilometres, EMSC mentioned.

A 27-year-old girl died from accidents and her dad and mom had been injured after a rock dislodged by the earthquake slammed into their household dwelling in Stolac, authorities mentioned.

Other cities within the southern a part of Bosnia comparable to Ljubinje and Čapljina reported important materials harm, with the variety of casualties not instantly recognized, with rescue groups set to conduct surveys of close by villages on Saturday.

Bosniak member of the nation’s three-way Presidency Šefik Džaferović expressed his condolences to the household of the killed girl, calling her loss of life a “great tragedy”.

His Bosnian Serb counterpart Milorad Dodik issued 500,000 convertible marks (€250,000) in emergency funds to Ljubinje to assist with the damages.

Further minor earthquakes had been registered within the normal space of Stolac all through the evening, starting from 2,7 to 4,4 in magnitude, native shops reported.

The essential earthquake was felt all through Bosnia, but additionally alongside the coast of neighbouring Croatia, Montenegro, and Albania.