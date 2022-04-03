Earthquake Of 3.6 Magnitude Strikes Near Tirupati In Andhra Pradesh

Earthquake close to Tirupati: The time of the earthquake is alleged to be round 1.10 am. (Representational)

Tirupati:

An earthquake of magnitude 3.6 on the Richter scale occurred 85 km Northeast of Andhra Pradesh’s Tirupati, stated National Center for Seismology on Sunday.

The time of the earthquake is alleged to be round 1.10 am.

Earthquake of Magnitude:3.6, Occurred on 03-04-2022, 01:10:29 IST, Lat: 14.24 & Long: 79.90, Depth: 20 Km ,Location: 85km NE of Tirupati, Andhra Pradesh, India for extra data Download the BhooKamp App https://t.co/QSzi22cneF@ndmaindia@Indiametdeptpic.twitter.com/P9RcXBkWi6 — National Center for Seismology (@NCS_Earthquake) April 2, 2022

“Earthquake of Magnitude: 3.6, Occurred on 03-04-2022, 01:10:29 IST, Lat: 14.24 & Long: 79.90, Depth: 20 Km, Location: 85km NE of Tirupati, Andhra Pradesh,” National Center for Seismology tweeted.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV employees and is revealed from a syndicated feed.)