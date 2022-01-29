Earthquake ‘swarm’ shakes state 70 times

A tiny Australian city has been rocked by an earthquake, with a whole state hit by a “swarm” of tremors in latest weeks.

Western Australia has been rocked by a string of earthquakes in latest weeks, with one city shaken by a daunting 4.7 magnitude tremor yesterday.

On Tuesday at 5.24am, the 8km-deep earthquake was recorded in Wagin within the Arthur River area, round 230km southeast of Perth.

It was the largest to rock the state prior to now week, with Geoscience Australia (GA) senior seismologist Tanja Pejic telling radio station 6PR it was a part of a “swarm” of quakes.

“There’s no good explanation as to why swarms occur,” she stated on-air.

“What they are is a big number of earthquakes occurring over a small period of time without a discernible main shock.”

Dr Pejic stated GA had acquired reviews of tremors from throughout the state, and warned that extra quakes would possible be on the way in which.

“Some of those reports are coming from as far as Bunbury and Perth and we expect that number to go up,” she stated.

She additionally informed The West Australian that specialists weren’t in a position to predict the following steps within the swarm.

“In hindsight, from a couple of months from now, we can say, ‘Yes that was the crescendo, or no it wasn’t,’ but at the moment we just don’t know because there is a possibility for a larger earthquake to occur or it can simply die down. We just don’t know,” Dr Pejic stated.

By 12pm AWST on Tuesday, GA’s National Earthquake Alerts Centre (NEAC) had acquired greater than 870 “felt reports” from the general public by way of the Earthquakes@GA web site.

GA confirmed that seven earthquakes with “preliminary magnitudes” ranging between 2.6 and three.6 in magnitude had been recorded within the Wagin and Darkan area since 5.44am AWST on Tuesday.

NEAC has detected greater than 70 earthquakes within the WA area this yr alone, with magnitudes ranging between 2.1 to 4.7.

The organisation defined that the “earthquake swarm” phenomenon referred to a sequence of moderate-sized “mainshocks” occurring in a small space.

“Each of these so-called mainshocks may have their own aftershock sequences,” NEAC stated.

In the final 5 years there have been virtually 1200 earthquakes recorded inside 200km of this earthquake. The largest earthquake recorded on this area prior to now 5 years was a magnitude 5.3 at Lake Muir in September 2018.

On common, round 100 earthquakes of magnitude 3 or bigger are recorded in Australia annually, NEAC reviews.