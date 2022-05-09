Earthquake with magnitude 6.1 strikes Taiwan





An earthquake briefly shook buildings in Taiwan’s capital Taipei on Monday although there have been no quick experiences of any harm.

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

Taiwan lies close to the junction of two tectonic plates and is vulnerable to earthquakes.

More than 100 individuals had been killed in a quake in southern Taiwan in 2016, whereas a 7.3 magnitude quake killed greater than 2,000 individuals in 1999.

Read extra:

Tremors from Iran earthquake felt in the UAE

China says it conducted exercises near Taiwan

Taiwan jets scramble as China air force enters air defense zone





Source link