East Augusta Earthship opens doors

The fabled East Augusta Earthship opens its doorways to the curious early subsequent month.

The long-running and well-established sustainability mission is holding an open day from 2pm on September 10.

The mission is the mind baby of Clive Digney as a part of a worldwide motion for individuals desirous to stay off the grid and with none impost on the planet.

“The reason for the east Augusta Earthship, in the first instance, was a consuming concern for how the future might look for my grandchildren’s grandchildren,” Mr Digney stated.

“So they can now come to Earth#1 and see all permaculture principles in action.

“It collects its own water. It deals with its own sewage. It grows its own food. It makes and stores its own power.

“It keeps a constant temperature winter and summer without heating or cooling. And it is built mainly from recycled materials.”

Mr Digney stated he opened the home to the general public yearly or two as an inspiration for others and “because we’re all in the same boat”.

“A visit to Earth#1 gives the opportunity to experience one alternative way of living and a practical understanding of permaculture principles,” he stated.

The home is positioned on Southerly Place.

Talks begin at 3pm with demonstrations in addition to a guided meditation at 4pm.

At 5pm, a fireplace chat and barbecue might be held with music by Charlie and the Formidable Vegetable and an artwork show by Brenna Quinlan.

For extra data, search East Augusta Earthship on Facebook.