East Ridge Boys’ Basketball Team Eyes PostSeason Push

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — East Ridge High School is eyeing a postseason push. They’re top-of-the-line groups within the state and a giant purpose for the success is the versatile Kendall Blue.

“I like playing guard. It just puts my hands on the ball. I can get a feel for the game early,” Blue mentioned.

The 6-foot 6-inch senior can play many spots within the lineup.

“He really is a playmaker. Whether it’s making plays for himself or making plays for his teammates,” mentioned East Ridge Boy’s Basketball Head Coach Josh Peltier.

The proficient scoring combo of Blue and junior Alex Mattes produces 37 factors per sport.

“Probably one of the best passers I’ve ever played with. Probably in my opinion one of the best passers in the state. He’s always looking for guys. Keeps you on your toes, right. You’ll be on the other side of the court and he’ll find you,” Mattes mentioned.

That comes from basketball expertise and basketball genes.

“It’s been going on in my family since my mom played, my cousins played,” Blue mentioned.

Blue’s mother Lisa Lissimore led St. Paul Central High School to a state title in 1976 earlier than enjoying faculty hoops. She’s additionally within the Minnesota Girls Basketball Coaches Hall of Fame.

“It’s really cool. I’m just proud for my mom, everything she’s done throughout her career. To have someone in my life like that. Just to mentor. My parents, taking care of me, loving me, stuff like that. It’s just been really cool,” Blue mentioned.

Whenever his senior season does finish, Kendall Blue gained’t be going far. He’ll be enjoying his faculty basketball at not too long ago DI University of St. Thomas.

“It’s gonna be fun to see this new recruiting class come in with Kendall and other guys throughout the metro that I think our community can really get behind, “Peltier said.

“It’s a new thing for the city, for the state. Nobody really knew. Until they made it public and everything. But like I said, I just wanted to be a leader and set a new trend and not be following everybody else, ” Blue mentioned.