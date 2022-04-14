Easter egg hunt is on at Alison Hartman Gardens

More than 200 kids will converge on Alison Hartman Gardens on Thursday for an Easter egg hunt to kick off the vacations.

There will probably be candies hidden for youths to seek out on the inaugural Magical Easter Egg Hunt hosted by Albany MLA Rebecca Stephens.

Registrations had been required for the inaugural Easter egg hunt occasion which is already totally booked, with 240 kids aged 3 to 11 set to participate.

There will probably be a free sausage sizzle, reside music and a prize for the very best dressed and the very best Easter bonnet.

Ms Stephens stated she was excited to host the brand new occasion for Albany.

“I know my children always love hunting for Easter eggs no matter what age,” she stated.

“I thought it would be great way for the community to come together for a fun afternoon during the school holidays.

“The Alison Hartman Gardens, with its rich Albany culture and heritage is the perfect location for the event.

“With the recently completed upgrades to the garden the facilities will provide for some sneaky hiding spots for the hunt.”