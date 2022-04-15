Easter weekend: NSW Police begin RBT blitz

Drivers ought to “expect to be stopped by the police” this lengthy weekend as NSW Police conduct an Easter street security blitz.

Double demerits have been in place since Wednesday, and police plan to extend random breath and drug testing through the weekend.

NSW Police Force superintendent Paul Glinn mentioned greater than 130,000 random breath exams had been performed over the 2021 Easter weekend with an analogous quantity anticipated this yr.

“You should expect a lot of police to be out on the road, and you should expect to be stopped by the police for perhaps a random breath test,” he informed Sunrise.