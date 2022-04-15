Easter weekend: NSW Police begin RBT blitz
Drivers ought to “expect to be stopped by the police” this lengthy weekend as NSW Police conduct an Easter street security blitz.
Double demerits have been in place since Wednesday, and police plan to extend random breath and drug testing through the weekend.
NSW Police Force superintendent Paul Glinn mentioned greater than 130,000 random breath exams had been performed over the 2021 Easter weekend with an analogous quantity anticipated this yr.
“You should expect a lot of police to be out on the road, and you should expect to be stopped by the police for perhaps a random breath test,” he informed Sunrise.
“If you make decisions to do the wrong thing, expect the police to take firm and swift action against you.”
The vacation interval has already began with tragedy following three deaths on NSW roads on Thursday.
Two individuals died when their automobile left the street and rolled on the Silver City Highway in far western NSW within the early hours of Thursday morning, whereas a person died at Sefton in Sydney’s west when his motorcycle left the street and crashed about 2.50pm.
NSW Deputy Premier and Minister for Police Paul Toole mentioned it was “more important than ever” to concentrate behind the wheel, given the variety of potholes on the roads.
“We need to remember we’ve had extremely wet weather over recent weeks, and as the large-scale recovery operation to repair flood-damaged roads is under way, it’s crucial that drivers plan ahead for potential road closures and how that may impact on journey times,” Mr Toole mentioned.