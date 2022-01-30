Eastern Cape Amathole councillor’s home riddled with bullets | News24

Gunmen have targetted the house of Amathole Mayco member Nanziwe Rulashe.

The capturing comes solely days after she was dragged from her workplace, allegedly by armed safety guards.

No one was injured within the capturing through the early hours of Sunday morning.

Just days after Amathole Mayco member Nanziwe Rulashe was dragged from her municipal places of work in East London by armed safety guards, gunmen have targetted her household dwelling.

Early on Sunday morning, a number of gunshots had been fired at Rulashe’s dwelling, aimed toward her bed room.

The assault comes after Rulashe was dragged from the municipal places of work and assaulted, allegedly by armed safety guards, on Monday.

READ | Amathole mayor calls for probe after video of armed guards dragging councillor from her office

Cambridge police have opened a case of tried homicide following the assault on Sunday morning, mentioned police spokesperson Brigadier Tembinkosi Kinana.

“The incident took place around 02:00 in the early hours of Sunday at Baysville in East London. According to the information, an unidentified suspect arrived and started shooting several shots through the bedroom window,” mentioned Kinana.

Rulashe was not in her room on the time, and her youngsters escaped unhurt as they had been in separate rooms.

“The circumstances surrounding the incident are not known at this stage. The SAPS will not [speculate],” he mentioned.

“Eastern Cape Police Commissioner Lieutenant-General Nomthetheleli Mene has ordered the establishment of a task team and has appointed a senior officer to lead the investigations,” added Kinana.

Regional secretary of the ANC within the Amathole area, Teris Nthuthu, has referred to as for prime detectives to be seconded from provincial and nationwide ranges for the investigation.

“We call on [the] Amathole Municipality, provincial government, and [the] SAPS to provide her with security, [so] as to guarantee her safety,” mentioned Nthuthu.

He added that the assault may very well be an try and disrupt the area.

“We condemn the act as barbaric. It can’t be accepted and tolerated,” mentioned Nthuthu.

Rulashe was not obtainable for remark on the time of publication.

Kinana mentioned police had arrested 5 folks in reference to an assault, malicious harm to property, and intimidation case that Rulashe had opened after the incident on Monday.

She beforehand informed News24 that the assault stemmed from a disagreement with a municipal official throughout a strategic assembly.

At the time, Amathole District Municipality Mayor Nceba Ndikinda referred to as for an investigation into the allegations that she had been assaulted.

Kinana mentioned no arrests had been made in reference to Sunday’s capturing.

“The investigation is under way. Anyone with information that leads to the arrest of those responsible for the shooting incident is requested to share it with, and inform, Cambridge Police Station or call the Crime Stop number 08 600 10 111,” mentioned Kinana.