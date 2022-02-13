Eastern Cape ANC says shooting of former councillor is ‘atrocious and despicable’ | News24

The ANC Eastern Cape has condemned the taking pictures of one in every of its members.

Mazwi Mini was reportedly shot at his dwelling on Saturday.

Police couldn’t be reached for remark.

The ANC Eastern Cape is shocked by the taking pictures of former Nelson Mandela Bay councillor Mazwi Mini.

Mini was at his dwelling on 12 February in Kwanobuhle, Kariega, when he was shot and injured.

“This attempted murder of Comrade Mazwi Mini comes at the backdrop of him threatened at an ANC BGM of Ward 42 in Nelson Mandela Metro Region wherein a white motor vehicle (VW Polo) with three males called Comrade Mazwi threatening him against his behaviour and preference in the run-up to the Provincial Conference,” stated the provincial secretary, Lulama Ngukayitobi, in a press release on Sunday.

The Herald experiences that Mini was rushed to a hospital. He is being handled for gunshot wounds.

The ANC Eastern Cape stated the incident was “atrocious and despicable” and should be condemned within the strongest potential phrases.”…and a call is made to all ANC members not to yield with criminal networks and act in restraint at all times.

The ANC is by its character a democratic organisation, and therefore all members of the ANC are encouraged to exercise their rights within a democratic environment, and criminal elements encroaching into the ANC spaces be exposed,” Ngcukayitobi stated.

The ANC Eastern Cape maintains its members mustn’t enable “rogue and criminal elements to hijack ANC processes for their nefarious intents”.The celebration additional known as on regulation enforcement companies to swiftly examine these acts – which, in accordance with the celebration, have its roots within the BGM of 6 February 2022.

News24 reached out to the Eastern Cape police for remark.

