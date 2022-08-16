Eastern Cape cabinet shake-up: Mabuyane rewards allies, ditches detractors | News24

Eastern Cape Premier Oscar Mabuyane introduced a reshuffled cupboard on Tuesday.

Those who backed him on the provincial ANC convention in May had reportedly strong-armed Mabuyane to take away those that had campaigned for his elimination.

Mabuyane introduced the sacking of Transport and Safety MEC Weziwe Tikana-Gxothiwe and Sport, Arts and Culture MEC Fezeka Nkomonye.

ANC heavyweights who campaigned in opposition to a second time period for Eastern Cape Premier Oscar Mabuyane because the celebration’s provincial chairperson in May, received the chop on Tuesday.

Mabuyane introduced a cupboard reshuffle by which Transport MEC Weziwe Tikana-Gxothiwe and Sport, Arts and Culture MEC Fezeka Nkomonye got the boot.

The modifications had been introduced at a media briefing on Tuesday.

Public Works MEC and MPL Babalo Madikizela, who resigned final week from each provincial authorities positions, was changed by former Matatiele mayor Ntombovuyo Nkopane.

Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs MEC Xolile Nqatha strikes to the transport and security division to interchange sacked MEC Tikana-Gxothiwe.

READ | Oscar Mabuyane re-elected Eastern Cape ANC chairperson

Human settlements MEC Nonceba Khontsiwe changed Nkomonye as MEC for sport, arts and tradition.

The shake-up got here as strain was mounting on Mabuyane from his supporters to take away MECs who didn’t again him when Madikizela contested for the provincial chairperson place in opposition to him on the Eastern Cape ANC elective convention in May.

Mabuyane defeated Madikizela by 150 votes to get a second time period as ANC chairperson within the province.

Education MEC Fundile Gade can rely himself very fortunate as he escaped the chop regardless of having been a supporter of Madikizela.

Mabuyane introduced the modifications at a media briefing at Lilian Diedericks House on the ministerial residential village in Bhisho.

READ | Eastern Cape Premier Oscar Mabuyane reshuffles his Cabinet

In a press release, Mabuyane stated the developments within the provincial authorities had been geared toward bolstering authorities efficiency and accelerating supply on its programme of motion.

As a part of the shake-up, Mabuyane moved Social Development MEC Siphokazi Mani-Lusithi to the human settlements division.

News24 understands Mabuyane heeded calls to place a “highly-energetic” particular person with expertise within the problem-plagued social improvement division.

Mani-Lusithi has been changed by veteran MPL and ANC Women’s League provincial job staff convener Bukiwe Fanta.

The new faces within the cupboard are Fanta, newly sworn-in MPL Zolile Williams and Nkopane.

Mabuyane introduced Williams as the brand new Cogta MEC.

READ | Mabuyane claims ANC EC ‘more coherent, much stronger’ but that party facing existential crises

Williams replaces Nqatha.

Nkopane is an ANC MPL and a former member of the provincial investigative job staff which probed ANC record rigging allegations forward of the 1 November municipal elections.

Nkomonye’s sacking comes as a shock to many as she has been receiving rave evaluations for making strides in growing rising artists within the province and reviving sport with recent ideas.

In the brand new cupboard, solely Nomakhosazana Meth and Gade managed to maintain their positions as well being and training MECs respectively.

Eastern Cape performing Judge President Selby Mbenenge swore within the members of the reshuffled cupboard.

Mabuyane stated about his new cupboard:

This staff ticks the precise containers by way of the requisite management abilities, the 60-40 p.c gender fairness in favour of ladies MECs, and the geographic unfold of the province. As you understand, Mr Zolile Williams – who’s now MEC for Cogta – was a serial achiever of fresh audits on the Joe Gqabi District Municipality. His expertise within the native authorities surroundings will definitely result in enhancements in audit outcomes and functioning of our municipalities.

READ | Mabuyane reiterates backing for Ramaphosa, denies purging opponents

He stated Williams had spent greater than 20 years in native authorities and that his new division would profit from his wealth of expertise.

Mabuyane described Fanta as an activist for ladies’s emancipation.

“We all know that the majority of the people who are serviced by social development are women, the elderly and children. We believe she is the right person currently to lead our efforts of serving our vulnerable groups. We have many families that live in poverty and inhumane conditions, with some headed by children. She will work with her team and NGOs to alleviate the plight of such families,” stated Mabuyane.

He stated Nkopane would construct on the strong basis of an agile public works and infrastructure division, which had been established by former MEC Madikizela:

We need to see extra beforehand deprived contractors rising with the help of the division and the transformation of the property sector utilising the federal government property portfolio.

Mabuyane thanked Nkomonye and Tikana-Gxothiwe for his or her service.

He additionally urged heads of departments and administrative employees to offer most help to their new political bosses.